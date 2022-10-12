Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, executive chairperson of Sygnia, and Letsema CEO Derek Thomas.
- Global consulting groups complicit in corrupt activities in South Africa have seen some punitive action, but is it enough?
- It's a no from Sygnia chairperson Magda Wierzycka and Derek Thomas, CEO of black-owned management consulting firm Letsema
Global consulting groups complicit in corrupt activities in South Africa have seen some punitive action.
The latest is Bain & Company, implicated in state capture at the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
In September, National Treasury banned the consulting firm from government contracts in South Africa for the next decade.
The announcement came after the UK government imposed a similar, but shorter, 3-year ban on Bain.
Bruce Whitfield asks Magda Wierzycka (Executive Chair of Sygnia) if she's satisfied with the way doors are gradually being closed on some of these big global consultants.
"The answer is a resounding no!" exclaims Wierzycka.
Obviously these firms are suffering reputational damage, but that is not enough to change behaviour she says.
When you're talking about firms such as your McKinseys, your Bains, your Deloittes... any firm that offers advisory services, in my view there are two ways in which you could punish these firms and it isn't a refund of the fees that they've earned.Magda Wierzycka, Executive chair - Sygnia
Just looking at McKinsey... when you translate the R650 million that they've refunded in terms of fees, it's only $30 million! That doesn't make a dent in the balance sheet of a company such as McKinsey... Bain refunded $12 million - it's laughable.Magda Wierzycka, Executive chair - Sygnia
Wierzycka elaborates on the two measures that she would advocate for - punitive damages and expanding from the concept of simply going after a "firm".
I haven't seen anyone go after individuals. I've seen some middlemen, and some names being thrown under the bus... My position would be, go after the head of the 'worm' that made decisions, that signed off on reports. Every single advisory firm has this concept of peer review, so you don't just prepare reports as a senior partner - you have to have a peer review it.Magda Wierzycka, Executive chair - Sygnia
I'm not a real believer in cross-jurisdictional punishment... Who do you actually call? I think we should go after these firms in South Africa and impose very, very material damages on them.Magda Wierzycka, Executive chair - Sygnia
Whitfield also talks to Derek Thomas, CEO of black-owned management consulting firm Letsema.
Thomas concurs with the the Sygnia chair.
"The reimbursement of fees is an absolutely puny attempt at corrective and remedial action" he says.
Perhaps there's a moment, post the Zondo Commission, where we take a collective breath as a sovereign nation and say: We need more enabling legislation to penalise correctly, the costs that are imposed on a poor and unequal country as ours - where every fiscal rand should be sacred - for these firms...Derek Thomas, CEO - Letsema
...that come in, ply commerce... run away, and don't pay a fair recompense for the damage they've done to the most important institutions in our country, whether that's Sars or SOEs.Derek Thomas, CEO - Letsema
