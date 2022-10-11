Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Justin Mudge, chairperson of industry body Berries ZA.
- The Transnet ports strike holds dire consequences for the economy
- "Please ensure that the strike gets your attention today!" writes the chair of Berries ZA to President Cyril Ramaphosa
- Justin Mudge warns the strike puts 30 000 livelihoods at risk in the berry industry and threatens millions of rand in export revenue
The Transnet ports strike is disastrous for the economy, many experts have warned.
South Africa's berry producers fear open-ended strike action may threaten 30 000 jobs in the sector and hurt the industry's export revenue of R3 billion.
A strike by port and freight-rail workers entered a sixth day on Tuesday as wage talks deadlocked.
The strike is happening during the peak of the berry export season notes Justin Mudge, chairperson of industry body Berries ZA.
[This] means even a single day of ports not operating will have a significant knock-on effect on the entire berry value chain, putting 30,000 livelihoods who depend on the industry at risk as well as millions of rand in export revenue.Justin Mudge, Chair - Berries ZA
On Tuesday, Mudge addressed President Cyril Ramaphosa directly on LinkedIn.
"A functional democracy requires a functional economy which requires functional infrastructure, ports, power, transportation network amongst others" he writes.
"If the government cannot provide these then they need to step aside and allow the private sector to find the solutions. There are many that will grab the opportunities."
RELATED: Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19
In 2020, exports of SA blueberries had increased by more than 27% despite the impact of Covid-19, indicating "the industry's growing strength on the world stage".
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mudge, who is also MD of Chiltern Farms near Franschhoek.
We're into the fourth consecutive year of disrupted shipping and we're now into our most critical weeks... and these disruptions have a lasting impact on the season. With a highly perishable product, the first week is the most important!Justin Mudge, Chair - Berries ZA
The quality perceptions that we achieve in the marketplace are affected because of delayed shippings. Last year... we had up to a quarter of a billion rands worth of losses in the berry industry, amongst others due to delays in shipping. We can't afford to do it again.Justin Mudge, Chair - Berries ZA
Mudge lists a series of factors making producers vulnerable - these include seeing margins eroded by the rising cost of shipping and competition supply out of Peru.
The South American country grew its market share in Europe - SA's principal market - by 38% in September, he says.
"If we can't get our fruit to the market we can't compete."
Mudge believes South Africa's ports should be declared critical infrastructure and the right for work stoppages be interrogated.
The answer that I would like, is how can a group of Transnet workers hold an entire agricultural industry to ransom? I don't think that's appropriate! I understand the rights of the workers to negotiate... but that cannot impact on the wider fruit industry, the wider import and export industry...Justin Mudge, Chair - Berries ZA
Scroll up to listen to Mudge's empassioned argument
