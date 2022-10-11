Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Carte Blanche:
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tarryn Crossman - Producer And Director at Carte Blanche
DJ Joy
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Food - Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 14:35
25@25 - Yuvan Mathias Shunmugam is the youngest PhD graduate at the University of Pretoria's theology and religion faculty
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Yuvan Mathias Shunmugam
Today at 14:50
Music with Qadasi and Maqhinga
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Jenkins
Maqhinga Radebe
No Items to show
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero

11 October 2022 7:25 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
heroes and zeros
The Courier Guy
mispronunciation
Leo Prinsloo
Tim Zunckel
Mediaheads 360
pronunciation

The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.

The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Tim Zunckel, creative consultant at Mediaheads 360 - on The Money Show

Screengrab from The Courier Guy ad posted on Facebook (From PKs to pronunciation class!) @TheCourierGuy
Screengrab from The Courier Guy ad posted on Facebook (From PKs to pronunciation class!) @TheCourierGuy

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week Tim Zunckel (Creative Consultant at Mediaheads 360) couldn't resist the latest advert from delivery service, The Courier Guy.

Like the first one in the campaign, it stars Leo Prinsloo, the cash-in-transit van driver who made headlines when footage of him foiling an attempted heist went viral.

Related stories:

Cool and calm: Cash-in-transit van hero Leo Prinsloo turns into TV ad star

'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost!'

This ad plays with the notorious difficulty many South Africans have with pronouncing words or names from one of the local languages which is not their mother tongue.

They use colloquial language, they use recognisable South African faces and they use people who could be the courier who rings your doorbell with a package... and it resonates.

Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360

It is good fun and there's an element of this ad which is passive engagement... When you look at how it's scripted, they give just long enough for you to repeat 'Papenfus(s)' or 'Xolani' so you're almost participating in the advert in the same way... It's a very subtle thing...

Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360

Watch the new commercial below, followed by the original "PK" ad:

Scroll up to listen to to Zunckel's advertising critiques (skip to 6:08 for The Courier Guy discussion)




