Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind
Bruce Whitfield interviews trend translator Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) about economist Bryan Caplan's new book.
- Is real debate dying? Many of the 'hot topics' today are emotional issues where people see you as either for or against their argument, no shades of grey.
- Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by Bryan Caplan, New York Times bestselling author and professor of economics.
Related story:
BOOK REVIEW: How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?
Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week Bruce Whitfield talked to regular book reviewer Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.
Williams discussed "Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice" by Bryan Caplan, New York Times bestselling author and professor of economics.
She says its a book that goes after "all the sacred cows".
It is an economics book - it's written by an economics professor who obviously is not afraid to pick a fight with the sacred cows. As he likes to point out that's because he's got tenure, so he's allowed to get away with the things that he wants to say.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
He does stay away from topics that are classic economics... but the essays are really all to do with economic issues, as well as issues of social justice too.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
It's a book that goes after all the sacred cows and all the things we're not supposed to say in polite society, like 'don't be feminist' for example... but he tries to back it up with logic and economic thoughts...Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
I think it's a useful book for people to read in order to formulate a clear argument about difficult topics... You have to learn how to argue in a dispassionate way in order to change somebody else's mind... to show them the light using logic is not always the easiest thing to do...Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
It's such an interesting strategy, because in a world that is so governed by emotion - and many of these issues are emotional issues - you dare not challenge the emotional issue because then you're treading on my feelings and my background...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
There's no grey in the dialogue anymore; you are either for a particular point of view or you are against it - there's no debate anymore, and that's what Caplan is concerned about, I think.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
I think he's also concerned about framing arguments in such a way they become hypotheses... He addresses not being just morally right or wrong, but more just factually right or wrong.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
His assessment of what feminism is today is today, is the understanding or the hypothesis that the world is unfairly biased against women.... and addressing it from a point of view of logic, rather than just from an emotional point of view...Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
In that way he's able to use economic date to see whether the world is in fact unfairly biased against women or if there are perhaps other issues at play that are resulting in unequal outcomes between the sexes, for example.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
Description on Amazon:
Bryan Caplan, Professor of Economics at George Mason University, and New York Times Bestselling author of Open Borders, The Myth of the Rational Voter, Selfish Reasons to Have More Kids, and The Case Against Education, blogged for EconLog from 2005-2022.
His latest book combines an all-new piece, “Don’t Be a Feminist: A Letter to My Daughter,” with the very best of his EconLog writings on the virtue – and perversion – of justice.
In the title essay, Caplan challenges the conventional view that we treat women less fairly than men. Men predominate at the bottom as well as the top of society. Performance gaps, not unfairness, are the best explanation. Feminism succeeds because it is false: society cares more when women suffer. Much more.
Later essays debunk the “woke” movement as an Orwellian program of uniformity and exclusion.
The alternative is the Beckerian view that free markets foster genuine justice by rewarding employers who put bigotry aside. That is why even xenophobic employers often hire illegal immigrants. Blaming all men, whites, or immigrants for the sins of some is emotionally appealing but economically absurd.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the review
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mangostar/mangostar1910/mangostar191002237/132974729-diverse-friends-eating-pizza-outdoors-young-men-and-woman-gathering-around-plaid-with-food-and-drink.jpg
More from Business
[REVIEW] Is the new Huawei Nova 10 worth its R13,000 price tag?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Pharmaceutical giant Dis-Chem withdraws moratorium on the hiring of white people
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Michael Bagraim, labour lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys.Read More
Ramaphosa makes U-turn on perks for South Africa's millionaire cabinet ministers
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More
Construction company Murray & Roberts share price plummets on profit warning
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Makwe Masilela, CIO at Makwe Fund Managers.Read More
Uber Eats starts delivering marijuana to homes in Canada
From Monday (17 October), Uber Eats will start delivering marijuana straight to people’s homes across Canada's largest city.Read More
DStv stopped working on many older Samsung smart TVs and some new Hisense ones
Multichoice has cut service to paying customers who use the DStv app on older Samsungs and even some new Hisense smart TVs.Read More
UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'
The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.Read More
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids
It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.Read More
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million
Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million).Read More
More from Lifestyle
Calls to ban ownership of pit bull mount
"It is time that the SA government imposes a complete ban on the ownership of pit bulls as domestic animals," reads the petition.Read More
Singer Jodi Fredericks reaching for stars (and stripes) at top US music school
Local singer/songwriter Jodi Fredericks has been accepted to study at the prestigious Berklee Music College in Boston.Read More
The double burden of malnutrition: What is causing hunger and obesity in SA?
Food insecurity is an important issue in our country as so many South Africans are battling with malnutrition.Read More
Quiet quitting or acting your wage: Why are employees becoming disengaged?
COVID-19 changed the way people approached working and in some instances employees have become disengaged.Read More
Barbs Wire: Thousands track flight of Kwasi Kwarteng, and other trending topics
What is new with Anna Delvey, what is this plane tracking trend and how much air is in a bag of chips?Read More
Uber Eats starts delivering marijuana to homes in Canada
From Monday (17 October), Uber Eats will start delivering marijuana straight to people’s homes across Canada's largest city.Read More
DStv stopped working on many older Samsung smart TVs and some new Hisense ones
Multichoice has cut service to paying customers who use the DStv app on older Samsungs and even some new Hisense smart TVs.Read More
Cape Town cleans up at World Travel Awards with another win for Table Mountain
Table Mountain has scooped the title of Africa's Leading Attraction for the fourth year in a row at the World Travel Awards.Read More
Artists with disabilities 'gravely marginalised': Babsy Mlangeni
Eyewitness News caught up with disabled musicians ahead of the upcoming We Can Arts Festival to talk about their work experience in the entertainment industry and the changes they would like to see.Read More
More from Opinion
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability
With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturbing releases in recent memory, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?
Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.Read More
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst'
The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero
The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.Read More
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'
Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.Read More
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding
After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.Read More
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA
The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.Read More
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp
Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be, but its unintentional campiness makes the epic fantasy worth the ride, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small business in current South Africa.Read More