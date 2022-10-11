'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'
Clarence Ford interviews Eldred de Klerk, a senior policing specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.
Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) found guilty of rape by oversight body IPID are being let off with written warnings and suspended salaries, according to a report by Sunday Times.
IPID recommended prosecution for only 64 of 99 police officers charged with rape.
Policing experts warn that the accountability of Saps has reached an all-time low.
The police have a culture… of routinely opting to deal with cases internally, often amounting to a slap on the wrist...Eldred de Klerk, senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
In the past year, 5269 criminal cases were reported to Ipid, including 963 in the Western Cape.
Saps has eroded over the last 15 years, according to De Klerk.
The police are no different to what’s happening at any of the state-owned entities or hospitals…Eldred de Klerk, senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
De Klerk is advocating for a “professional, competent police service that has integrity and upholds the law.”
But the police… treat citizens as if we’re the enemy…Eldred de Klerk, senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
De Klerk says do face a number of challenges.
Police have no work-life balance. They’re not being led properly. Their supervisors don’t care for them… People are doing everything they can to get out of uniform and sit behind a desk…Eldred de Klerk, senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Ford interviewed De Klerk – scroll up to listen.
