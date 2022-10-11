DA: Sassa's smartphone requirement highlights COVID grant's accessibility issues
John Maytham speaks to the Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament and social development representative Bridget Masango about why the party is rejecting Sassa's requirement for R350 SRD grant recipients to own a smartphone to access its EFT payment option.
This requirement came after the agency noticed that people without smartphones were having issues processing the EFT payment option on their phones.
The DA says that this requirement excludes the many people who qualify for the grant but do not own a smartphone.
This is particularly because the likelihood that a significant number of people in need of the R350 grant might not have the funds required access the service.
Many people do not have cellphones. Those who do have very cheap cellphones and even those that do hardly ever have airtime because for them to want to have R350, means they do not have any money to spare.Bridget Masango, MP
Masango says that even if the agency had good intentions but a failed system, they should have thought of the accessibility issue when making the application process for the grant exclusively online.
You cannot introduce an online-only application process and not ensure that all the Ts are crossed and Is are dotted for the people that may not even have their own cellphone, they will go and ask someone else to assist them to apply for this grant.Bridget Masango, MP
Scroll up for the full interview.
