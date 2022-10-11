'I worry about my nephew who shows signs of autism'
Pippa Hudson interviews Jodi Knipe from the Department of Anthropology at the University of Cape Town.
JOHANNESBURG: Jodi Knipe (25) is a master’s student at the University of Cape Town with a passion for creating a society more inclusive of neurodiverse people.
Knipe works and studies at UCT’s Anthropology Department.
She spent the last few years nurturing conversations around “Autistic Sociality”, an inclusive understanding of what society sees as different.
Knipe uses art as a creative approach to therapy.
My sister’s oldest son presents signs of autism… that has been the spark for my journey in autism… He is seven… There is a lack of getting education for neurodiverse children…Jodi Knipe
I look at the social aspect, not necessarily the full-on medical aspect…Jodi Knipe
I worry about my nephew's situation… He’s not formally diagnosed… It keeps me up at night…Jodi Knipe
Hudson interviewed Knipe – scroll up to listen.
