How will the Transnet strike impact businesses and the economy?
Africa Melane spoke to chief executive officer (CEO) at Business Unity SA, Cas Coovadia, and the CEO at Berries ZA, Brent Walsh, about how this strike is impacting businesses and the economy.
-
Transnet workers began striking after unions and employers failed to reach an agreement on wage negotiations.
-
The strike is having a severe impact on businesses, imports and exports.
Transnet workers embarked on a strike last week Thursday after the company and workers failed to reach an agreement in ongoing wage negotiations.
The strike is costing the country significantly and ports are unable to operate at full capacity, which impacts imports and exports, particularly on the export of fresh produce such as fruit, said Coovadia.
Fruit will begin to decay and that will have a significant impact on agriculture and confidence in the country will go down. Investors look at this and they take decisions to invest elsewhere.Cas Coovadia, CEO at Business Unity SA
The deciduous fruit industry has been meeting with the leaders of port terminals to work out contingency plans to continue with exports.
The deciduous fruit industry reaches its peak season at the end of October and several tonnes of fruit will need to be exported, according to Walsh.
He said that this was not the first time that their peak season has been disrupted and it becomes a challenge to make alternative arrangements and inform their clients that there may be a delay.
It is a real struggle for us to maintain those relationships [and] to maintain the quality perception we do have, fortunately, as a South African brand for fruit… it is of ultimate importance for us to maintain those relationships and maintain the quality that we send.Brent Walsh, CEO at Berries ZA
Walsh said that at this stage, they were waiting for feedback on the current strike action and would be looking into alternative options to export their products.
Coovadia said that business and Transnet were interacting regularly to try and find solutions to mitigate the situation, at least in the short term.
Listen to the audio clips above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : How will the Transnet strike impact businesses and the economy?
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Business
[REVIEW] Is the new Huawei Nova 10 worth its R13,000 price tag?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Pharmaceutical giant Dis-Chem withdraws moratorium on the hiring of white people
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Michael Bagraim, labour lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys.Read More
Ramaphosa makes U-turn on perks for South Africa's millionaire cabinet ministers
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More
Construction company Murray & Roberts share price plummets on profit warning
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Makwe Masilela, CIO at Makwe Fund Managers.Read More
Uber Eats starts delivering marijuana to homes in Canada
From Monday (17 October), Uber Eats will start delivering marijuana straight to people’s homes across Canada's largest city.Read More
DStv stopped working on many older Samsung smart TVs and some new Hisense ones
Multichoice has cut service to paying customers who use the DStv app on older Samsungs and even some new Hisense smart TVs.Read More
UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'
The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.Read More
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids
It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.Read More
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million
Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million).Read More
More from Local
Calls to ban ownership of pit bull mount
"It is time that the SA government imposes a complete ban on the ownership of pit bulls as domestic animals," reads the petition.Read More
More post office closures expected across the country
Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to SAPO CEO, Nomkhita Mona, about the future of the South African Post Office.Read More
Midday Report Express: a grieving father reacts to his child's alleged murderer
Mandy Wiener is back to bring you the latest news making headlines together with expects, all in sixty minutes. Here are the conversations covered in today's Midday Report Express.Read More
US blogger dragged for social media post of 'cheap' Woolies food shop
US blogger Hannah Stella filmed herself stocking up at Woolies to the tune of $170 (about R3000)Read More
'Healing' horses need your help - local horse sanctuary battling to stay afloat
The 20 therapy horses at Tom Ro Haven in Noordhoek were rescued from abuse and neglect by founder, Gill McCulloch.Read More
IPID report into top cop's murder classified as it implicates senior officials
IPID was meant to report to MPs on the murder of anti-gang detective Charl Kinnear, but instead the document was classified.Read More
Attempted suicide at officer's funeral sad but not surprising: SA Police Union
A VIP protection officer tried to take his own life at the weekend during the funeral of a slain law enforcement official.Read More
Transnet workers resume strike action after wage talks collapse at the CCMA
Transport union, Satawu, has rejected the proposed 4.5% salary increase from Transnet during a mediation process at the CCMA.Read More
How can the country clamp down on illegal mining?
The department of mineral resources is working on a collaborative effort to cut down on illegal mining.Read More