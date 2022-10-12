How will the Transnet strike impact businesses and the economy?





Africa Melane spoke to chief executive officer (CEO) at Business Unity SA, Cas Coovadia, and the CEO at Berries ZA, Brent Walsh, about how this strike is impacting businesses and the economy.

Transnet workers began striking after unions and employers failed to reach an agreement on wage negotiations .

The strike is having a severe impact on businesses, imports and exports.

Picture: www.transnet.net

Transnet workers embarked on a strike last week Thursday after the company and workers failed to reach an agreement in ongoing wage negotiations.

The strike is costing the country significantly and ports are unable to operate at full capacity, which impacts imports and exports, particularly on the export of fresh produce such as fruit, said Coovadia.

Fruit will begin to decay and that will have a significant impact on agriculture and confidence in the country will go down. Investors look at this and they take decisions to invest elsewhere. Cas Coovadia, CEO at Business Unity SA

The deciduous fruit industry has been meeting with the leaders of port terminals to work out contingency plans to continue with exports.

The deciduous fruit industry reaches its peak season at the end of October and several tonnes of fruit will need to be exported, according to Walsh.

He said that this was not the first time that their peak season has been disrupted and it becomes a challenge to make alternative arrangements and inform their clients that there may be a delay.

It is a real struggle for us to maintain those relationships [and] to maintain the quality perception we do have, fortunately, as a South African brand for fruit… it is of ultimate importance for us to maintain those relationships and maintain the quality that we send. Brent Walsh, CEO at Berries ZA

Walsh said that at this stage, they were waiting for feedback on the current strike action and would be looking into alternative options to export their products.

Coovadia said that business and Transnet were interacting regularly to try and find solutions to mitigate the situation, at least in the short term.

Listen to the audio clips above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : How will the Transnet strike impact businesses and the economy?