Government pensioners in dire straits after huge tax deduction
- 40,000 government pension beneficiaries were heavily taxed in October.
- The South African Revenue Service made the changes to address tax debt.
- Pensioners have criticised the GEPF for not communicating this clearly.
_
Hundreds of government pension beneficiaries are finding themselves in a financial fix after they were heavily taxed in October. About 40,000 beneficiaries of the Government Employment Pensions Fund (GEPF) have less in their pockets this month, after tax deductions as high as 60% in October.
According to Sars, it insists that it explained the tax deduction to the GEPF. However, pensioners claim this was not effectively communicated to members.
In a message to CapeTalk, a listener said her father, who retired last year, was affected by the revised tax rate. This listener said he was not notified beforehand and does not receive any income. However, he was taxed 40.99%.
"He only found out about this when he went into the GEPF’s office in Cape Town. They then had him fill out a form which they then sent back to Sars. Sars needs to explain how they came up with multiple sources of income. Because the only income my dad had received was his lump sum on retirement, which required a tax directive from Sars before it was paid."
The change to the tax deductions comes after the revenue service made changes to its IBIR-006 Tax Directive Interface Specification in March 2022. It said this was to tackle the “tax debt”, as many pensioners had more than one income by the year-end.
Lester Kiewit spoke to Phumzile Mda, CFO at GPAA Government Pensions Administration Agency.
Sars says people are earning more than one income and if you keep on taxing them on their normal rate, at the end of the day, they will have tax debt. Sars will have to recover this debt.Phumzile Mda, CFO at GPAA Government Pensions Administration Agency
They've introduced this fixed rate in July and very few people responded. It was only until September, that they [pensioners] felt the pinch and realised this was real.Phumzile Mda, CFO at GPAA Government Pensions Administration Agency
Mda said members were given a choice to opt out of the arrangement, but they had to sign a form.
However, the agency has been criticised for poor communication with taxpayers.
On 1 and 2 September, we sent 40,000 communications, some emails and SMSes. To some, we said go to our office and sign the forms there. As of Monday, we've dealt with 14,000 cases.Phumzile Mda, CFO at GPAA Government Pensions Administration Agency
With frustrated calls from pensioners asking for some relief, Mda said they must approach Sars directly.
Scroll up for more on this interview.
Source : gepf.gov.za
