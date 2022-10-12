Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering
She's always loved to court controversy and to keep her fans guessing and this week pop queen Madonna has certainly done just that.
The singer and actress has left fans wondering whether she's used TikTok to 'come out' as gay.
It's after she posted a video to the social media platform on Tuesday, which, coincidentally (or not) also marked National Coming Out Day.
It showed the star holding aloft a pair of neon pink neon panties and throwing them at a small trash can.
“If I miss, I’m gay,” read the words on screen.
The video then cuts to the underwear falling well short of the bin, as Madge shrugs and walks away.
But the apparent ambiguity has left her fans wondering if the Grammy-winner was really using the platform to come out or was designed to get people talking.
Either way it worked!
"Did Madonna just come out? And I’m witnessing it in real time??" asked one user.
"I thought she already came out, like, a decade ago. BUT YAY?" wrote another.
But other followers of the Material Girl were left nonplussed by her antics, with Mal Lynne saying "Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades my dudes", while Tai simply said, "girl we been knew".
Others, however, were less interested in the content of the video and more focused on the 64-year-old's appearance.
In recent months, the singer has boasted an impossibly smooth complexion, belieing her 64 years and to some, it seems, the star appears to be aging backward.
"She looks so different," commented one fan.
"Yes. The eyebrows look good," said another.
Whatever the true intent of the video, it's certainly got people talking.
Check out the video below:
@madonna ♬ original sound - nudy georges
