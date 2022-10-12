Health Dept trying to end J&J contract to avoid paying for late vaccines
Lester Kiewet spoke to health journalist Laura Lopez Gonzalez about South Africa trying to cancel this contract.
South Africa wants to cancel the contract as a result of low demand and late deliveries.
South Africa signed the contract with J&J in February 2021, however, 11.4 million doses have not yet arrived.
In early 2021, South Africa entered a contract with J&J for 11 million vaccine doses and later, an additional 20 million was agreed to.
However, only 19.6 million of these does have been received and the government is wanting to cancel the contract as there is no demand for the remaining doses.
According to Gonzalez, the South African government paid $10, around R180 currently, per dose of the vaccine, which is $2.50 more than the prices UNICEF was paying, so these delayed doses will cost the country significantly.
The health department is saying they have tried to cancel this contract, but we may end up paying for these doses whether we donate, destroy or use them.Laura Lopez Gonzalez, health journalist
According to Gonzalez, the issues that have come with the arrival of the vaccines and the situation that South Africa is currently in show how the pharmaceutical companies have had the upper hand in the pandemic.
Listen to the audio above for more.
