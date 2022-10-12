Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Parents have a dinosaur bone to pick with Dino Expo organisers

12 October 2022 8:52 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
exhibition
refund
Dino Expo
consumer commission

Parents feel dinosaur exhibition - Dine Expo dismally failed to deliver to the high expectations, and organisers of the event are currently under investigation.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Thezi Mabuza, the acting commissioner of the National Consumer Commission in South Africa, and also the commissioner at Australia's Northern Territory Consumer Affairs about the ongoing Dino Expo debacle.

© mabrach/123rf.com
© mabrach/123rf.com

"Life-size animatronic, realistic accurate to science dinosaurs and a kids play area with various dinosaur-related activities". That was the image sold to parents by Dinosaur World Cape Town back in May.

Thousands of parents and guardians scrambled to buy tickets, to have their children experience the fascinating world of these prehistoric creatures.

However, for those who attended the event in Cape Town in September, it was nothing more than a damp squib, and parents feel they were ripped off.

On sites like Hello Peter and YouTube, where the organisers posted videos from the event, comments have been scathing - with some calling the event a "scam".

The exhibition has been shrouded in controversy since it was promoted earlier this year, following concerns from parents that purchased tickets had not been issued.

Another red flag was raised when Cape Talk learnt the event had not approved by the City of Cape Town.

After the issue was brought to light on air, the City then issued the organisers a permit to go ahead in September.

At the time, organiser David Huni refused to come on air to explain the situation.

But a number of ticketholders are still not happy as the event has been closed for the days they booked tickets for and attempts to get refunds have been a headache.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit, National Consumer Commission acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza, said they'd received several complaints, which have not been referred to the Consumer Goods and Services Council for a 30 day mediation.

We followed up with the council to ascertain from the supplier how they will respond to the complaints of refunds for those who did not want to attend. All we got was a run around where they [organisers] promised they would refund, but up to now, we haven't received it. That time we set for mediation is now coming to an end.

Thezi Mabuza, National Consumer Commission acting commissioner

As Mabuza explains, these cases can become complicated because there is a thin line between customer expectation and customer satisfaction.

What a customer expects is based on the consumer's real expectations, not what the supplier offers.

If you offer an experience that says people will see a certain amount of dinosaurs of a particular size or that the kids will get a battery operated toy and consumers don't get what's been specified, that is not acceptable.

Thezi Mabuza, National Consumer Commission acting commissioner

But if you set a date you're supposed to deliver [an event] and you do not, if I cancel because I cannot make that date, then I'm entitled to a refund. If you do not refund, this is a violation of the CPA [Consumer Protection Act].

Thezi Mabuza, National Consumer Commission acting commissioner

The dinosaur exhibition also ran into trouble in Australia.

In June, Australia's Northern Territory Consumer Affairs in Darwin warned locals against buying tickets for what they called the 'Dino Festival'. Since then, Huni has been under investigation by the consumer body.

Commissioner Sandra Otto said they had spoken to several local councils who were not aware of any plans for the exhibition.

In New South Wales, he postponed four festivals from January to September. That's why we put out a public warning.

Sandy Otto, Australia Consumer Affairs Commissioner

Attempts by Australian authorities to engage Huni have been unsuccessful.

The complaints we've got have tapered off. When we put out the warning, it was a time when people who paid by credit card could go to the bank and say this is a scam. They would then get a refund.

Sandy Otto, Australia Consumer Affairs Commissioner

Scroll up for the interviews.




12 October 2022 8:52 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
exhibition
refund
Dino Expo
consumer commission

