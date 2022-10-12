Should 27 December be declared a public holiday this year?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Fedusa general secretary, Riefdah Ajam, about why they are lobbying for a public holiday on 27 December.
Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year and the following Monday is already a public holiday.
This would mean workers do not get the benefits of 12 public holidays this year as the benefits of two days would fall on the same day.
In 2016, when Christmas Day also fell on a Sunday, Cosatu lobbied for an extra public holiday in December and 27 December was declared a holiday.
Seven years later, we are in the same position, so trade unions are once again hoping to get 27 December declared a public holiday, so workers do not lose out on a day off.
According to Ajam, Fedusa has been championing this matter since 1999 and they believe that it is important to make sure that South Africans do not miss out on one of their 12 public holidays.
We believe that considering the hardships that have been facing the economy since the advent of COVID-19, that this is an opportunity to right some of these wrongs.Riefdah Ajam, Fedusa General Secretary
According to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act when a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the Monday is automatically declared a public holiday but with the Monday already being a public holiday, South Africans would lose out on a day.
If a public holiday is declared for 27 December, it would mean workers are entitled to either a day off, or increased pay for the day worked.
Listen to the audio above for more.
