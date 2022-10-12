Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 3:52).
Uber charged Oliver Kaplan, a 22-year-old trainee chef from the United Kingdom, R700 000 (£35 000) for a 15-minute trip after he accidentally set his destination to “Witchwood, Melbourne” instead of “Witchwood, Manchester”.
Kaplan claims he accepted a quote of about R220 (£11).
However, the next morning Uber sent him a message saying he had insufficient funds to cover his R700 000 journey to Down Under.
He was going roughly six kilometres… Price charged? … Roughly speaking R705 000! …Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Next time I take an Uber to “East London” I might just have to double check!Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 3:52).
