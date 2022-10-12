A Runner's Guide To This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon





After being dedicated to training and perfecting your race nutrition strategy, you're ready to take on the marathon. To ensure your race day goes smoothly, here are some essentials you can't forget.

When You Collect Your Race Pack

Did you receive the correct race number?

Is your Park & Ride / Park & Walk accreditation included?

Did you receive the t-shirt size you ordered?

Remember to collect your extra merchandise orders!

Your Race Day Kit List

Running kit, incl. Shoes and socks

Race number, pinned to your race shirt

Extra safety pins, just in case

Hydration pack / water bottle / collapsable cup (if you carry your own)

Favourite race fuel

Sunblock

Cap / visor

Anti-chafe

Emergency numbers saved on your phone

Smart-watch

For Your Tog Bag

Post-race top / tracksuit

Recovery drink & snack

Towel / wet wipes

Flip-flops

Spare cash for a finish village meal

The Night Before

Lay out your race kit

Pin your race number to your shirt (check your final race instructions for guidelines)

Charge your phone

Set multiple alarms

Decide which route to take to the start / Park & Ride / Park & Walk

Check the weather in case you need to pack something warm

Morning of the Marathon

Establish a meet-up plan with your friends / family / club mates

If you are using the Park & Ride facility, be sure to arrive on time and not miss the bus

Keep an eye on traffic updates or last-minute race communications

Check in your tog bag

Make sure you are in your start batch before it closes

Relax - you’ve got this!

Race Day Travel & Parking

Please plan your trip and parking in advance. Due to the nature of the marathon route and related road closures, there will be little to no parking - or access to parking - close to the Race Village. If you did not book a Park & Ride / Park & Walk ticket, please plan your trip to the Green Point Precinct in consultation with the official road closures. Do not park illegally or on the race route as your vehicle will be towed away.

RELATED: Official Road Closures for 2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Park & Ride

Runners who have purchased a Park & Ride ticket will receive all relevant information packed into their race envelope, with clear instructions and the necessary accreditation. Please make sure this is included in your race pack before leaving the Expo as you will need this on the day of the race.

Park & Walk

Runners who have purchased a Park & Walk ticket will receive all relevant information packed into their race envelope, with clear instructions and an access parking ticket that must be used to exit the parking garage. Please make sure you have this in your race pack before leaving the Expo as you will need this on the day of the race.

There will still be limited Park & Walk tickets on sale at Registration.

This article first appeared on KFM : A Runner's Guide To This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon