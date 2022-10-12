A Runner's Guide To This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
After being dedicated to training and perfecting your race nutrition strategy, you're ready to take on the marathon. To ensure your race day goes smoothly, here are some essentials you can't forget.
When You Collect Your Race Pack
- Did you receive the correct race number?
- Is your Park & Ride / Park & Walk accreditation included?
- Did you receive the t-shirt size you ordered?
- Remember to collect your extra merchandise orders!
Your Race Day Kit List
- Running kit, incl. Shoes and socks
- Race number, pinned to your race shirt
- Extra safety pins, just in case
- Hydration pack / water bottle / collapsable cup (if you carry your own)
- Favourite race fuel
- Sunblock
- Cap / visor
- Anti-chafe
- Emergency numbers saved on your phone
- Smart-watch
For Your Tog Bag
- Post-race top / tracksuit
- Recovery drink & snack
- Towel / wet wipes
- Flip-flops
- Spare cash for a finish village meal
The Night Before
- Lay out your race kit
- Pin your race number to your shirt (check your final race instructions for guidelines)
- Charge your phone
- Set multiple alarms
- Decide which route to take to the start / Park & Ride / Park & Walk
- Check the weather in case you need to pack something warm
Morning of the Marathon
- Establish a meet-up plan with your friends / family / club mates
- If you are using the Park & Ride facility, be sure to arrive on time and not miss the bus
- Keep an eye on traffic updates or last-minute race communications
- Check in your tog bag
- Make sure you are in your start batch before it closes
- Relax - you’ve got this!
Race Day Travel & Parking
Please plan your trip and parking in advance. Due to the nature of the marathon route and related road closures, there will be little to no parking - or access to parking - close to the Race Village. If you did not book a Park & Ride / Park & Walk ticket, please plan your trip to the Green Point Precinct in consultation with the official road closures. Do not park illegally or on the race route as your vehicle will be towed away.
Park & Ride
Runners who have purchased a Park & Ride ticket will receive all relevant information packed into their race envelope, with clear instructions and the necessary accreditation. Please make sure this is included in your race pack before leaving the Expo as you will need this on the day of the race.
Park & Walk
Runners who have purchased a Park & Walk ticket will receive all relevant information packed into their race envelope, with clear instructions and an access parking ticket that must be used to exit the parking garage. Please make sure you have this in your race pack before leaving the Expo as you will need this on the day of the race.
There will still be limited Park & Walk tickets on sale at Registration.
