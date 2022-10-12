Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Remembering Club Galaxy: Four decades of dance

12 October 2022 10:19 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
culture
Dance
Rylands
Club Galaxy
Rifat Browers
Sydney Oliver
Brian Harden

Clarence Ford took a trip down memory lane with Club Galaxy's former managers, Rifat Browers, Sydney Oliver, and former DJ, Brian Harden on Heritage Hour.
The iconic Club Galaxy Photo: Club Galaxy/Facebook
The iconic Club Galaxy Photo: Club Galaxy/Facebook

If you're a Capetonian who grew up on the Cape Flats between the late 1970s and early 2000s, then Cape Town's iconic Club Galaxy will be etched into your memory.

Famously known as "the Gala", the disco was the longest-running club in Cape Town, packed with dance lovers from all parts of the city every weekend.

Founded by businessman Shibba Jeram-Patel, the club opened its doors on 14 December 1978 in the Cine400 in Rylands.

It was later taken over by his son, Kantie Patel, who remained its CEO through its 40-year history.

Its original name was the Galaxy Disco Restaurant, an establishment that offered five-course meals, with decor inspired by the pop culture classic, Saturday Night Fever.

For youth on the Cape Flats, the first taste of the Galaxy was like a rite of passage. As an iconic symbol of Cape-coloured culture across four decades, the nightclub became an inter-generational experience.

Clarence Ford took a trip down memory lane with former managers Sydney Oliver, Rifat Browers and former DJ Brian Harden on Heritage Hour.

I run a rehab now and some people told me their granny used to go to the Galaxy. I'm sure there are many people on the Cape Flats who were conceived at the Galaxy in the car park.

Rifat Browers, Club Galaxy former manager

The Galaxy was the place where relationships first started, from young love to marriage.

Sometimes, that first encounter started with a love song or slow jam, known in Cape coloured culture as a "blues" song.

I don't think I've heard a blues song played in a nightclub in the last 15 years. In that time, you were waiting for a blues song to strike because you've had your eye on some chick. You've had two whiskeys and now you have that plak [audacity] to walk up to that kin [girl]to chise [charm] her to have that lekker _stywe _blues. That was what the Galaxy and clubbing was all about.

Rifat Browers, Club Galaxy former manager

Even though Rylands was declared an “Indian area” by the apartheid government, during this time, the club challenged this policy by allowing all race groups. Because of the mixing of races, the apartheid police would often disrupt activities at the club.

Its open-to-all policy was a progressive move and the venue became a place where one would experience a melting pot of cultures on a night out.

On Thursday, Galaxy broke new ground as the place to be for Capetonians, with its vibey atmosphere of jazz music and live bands. The nightclub prided itself on creating a platform for local artists and up-and-coming musical talent.

If you didn't perform at the Galaxy, then you haven't made it in Cape Town yet. Even when artists from Johannesburg came to Cape Town, they had to perform at the Galaxy.

Sydney Oliver, Club Galaxy former manager

In the 90s, the club had a strict dress code policy that prohibited certain items of clothing, like sneakers.

I've seen many a fight in a club because someone stepped on another person's Jack Purcells. So to avoid that trouble, we said no takkies.

Rifat Browers, Club Galaxy former manager

Before its opening, the nightclub auditioned 40 DJs. Only two made the cut, among them Brian Harden in January 1979.

Import Records used to call us on a Friday to fetch new records. We introduced new music to the clubs. In between the music, I would pick up the mike, sing to the crowd and then everyone started singing along.

Brian Harden, former DJ

Back in the day, the DJs weren't just DJs, they were trendsetters and entertainers. They were more than just people spinning the vinyl. And that is sadly missed in today's era.

Rifat Browers, Club Galaxy former manager

On what makes a great club DJ, Harden said the body language of the crowd was a real marker.

If you see their body movement, then you pick the kind of music that gets them on the floor and keeps them on the floor. You have to encourage them at the right moment, at the right time. I would play anything I could read from the crowd.

Brian Harden, former DJ

Sadly, its the end of the road for Club Galaxy. After the venue closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the club has now had its run and will become a part of history.

Galaxy lovers can say their final goodbyes at an "after tears" party being planned in the coming months.

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.




