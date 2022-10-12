Spectator's Guide to This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon





While athletes have been training for months to run the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, spectating takes little to no effort at all. Residents living close to the route can simply walk or cycle to their nearest point along the route and cheer on the athletes as they run by.

However, Sanlam Cape Town Marathon and Kfm 94.5 are giving supporters the chance to win their share of R50 000 by creating awesome posters to display on Marathon Day.

We would love to transform the Sanlam Cape Town Route into the Mother City’s biggest block party from start to finish, but please be mindful of the road closures in place, and don’t drive to different points on the route and add to the strain on Cape Town’s traffic. Stay local and support locally! There is a spectator point for everyone, no matter where you live, work or visit along the route.

Here are our top spots to show your support on Race Day.

The Start

While Granger Bay Boulevard will be closed to pedestrians, there will be an opportunity for locals to view all the start line action from the vicinity of Main Road and Buitengracht Street before runners take the N1/N2 outbound lane on the elevated freeway towards the N2. This area will be heavily controlled and some access points may be blocked. Please only use this option if you live nearby and can walk, or if you drive in with family or friends that are running.

6km: Woodstock

The 2nd hydration point is located at Victoria Road / Fairview Avenue. Runners will still be fresh, and the last athletes should pass here around 8am.

12km: c/o Claremont Blvd & Mill, Claremont

If your Sunday morning routine involves hitting the Virgin Active in Claremont, add to your workout by cheering on runners as they come past the 4th hydration point between 7am and 9am.

15km: Michael’s Restaurant & Rondebosch Park

Michael’s opens at 8am on Sunday - the perfect time to order a coffee and watch the marathon action from the sidewalk.

19km - 20km: Rondebosch Common

The loop around the Common can seem never-ending on Race Day, and runners need all the encouragement they can get as they approach the half-way mark.

25km - 27km: Albert Road / Newmarket Street, Salt River

This part of the route is straight and fast, but the mind games are starting to kick in and many marathoners start to question their life choices. We call on all the locals to cheer on these runners as they come through between 7am and 11am.

