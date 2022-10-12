Alleged Klawer killer moves to 52 on Valkenberg evaluation waiting list
- Smit is charged with murdering 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk in Klawer in February.
- Van Wyk and a friend were believed to be picking fruit when Smit ran the boy over with a car.
- A psychologist's report had recommended Smit be sent to Valkenberg for assessment.
The man accused of murdering Klawer teenager Jerobejin van Wyk has moved a step closer to being evaluated at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital.
Daniel Smit is charged with murdering the 13-year-old in the West Coast town of Klawer in February.
He's also charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and defeating the ends of justice.
In April, a psychologist's report, submitted to the court, had recommended the self-proclaimed Satanist be sent to Valkenberg for assessment.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that Smit is now number 52 on the waiting list for admission.
I can confirm that he appeared on 10 October 2022 and his case has been postponed to 7 November 2022. He is number 52 on the list of those waiting for space at Valkenberg Psychiatric.Eric Ntabazalila, Spokesperson - NPA
The news comes less than a month after the community of Klawer spoke out about its frustations at the slow progress of the case.
"Justice delayed is justice denied. The community of Klawer want justice," said community activist Billy Claasen.
Source : National Prosecuting Authority
