The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Britons are freaking out about the prospect of load shedding

12 October 2022 10:02 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Load shedding
Energy crisis
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
War in Ukraine
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford

It is as if nobody in the United Kingdom has ever heard of batteries or generators.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

People in the United Kingdom sure are soft.

Many are outraged, even panicky, about the potential of load shedding lasting three hours per day this winter if they cannot import enough gas to generate sufficient electricity.

People are flooding the internet with “I remember the power cuts of February 1972” type articles.

I’m old enough to remember the power cuts of the 70s and I can assure you that it was absolutely horrible. To think that 50 years later we are facing the prospect again is both frightening and unbelievable!

Mike Ward (mjtward19 on Twitter)
Picture: © rokastenys/123rf.com
Picture: © rokastenys/123rf.com

Recent articles by Barbara Friedman:

We have to chuckle… Welcome to our world! … It is much colder there…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Putin realises this is the last winter he can hold Europe and the UK in a stranglehold if he cuts off the gas supplies. By next winter they are likely to have put things in place…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.




