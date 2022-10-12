Britons are freaking out about the prospect of load shedding
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
People in the United Kingdom sure are soft.
Many are outraged, even panicky, about the potential of load shedding lasting three hours per day this winter if they cannot import enough gas to generate sufficient electricity.
People are flooding the internet with “I remember the power cuts of February 1972” type articles.
I’m old enough to remember the power cuts of the 70s and I can assure you that it was absolutely horrible. To think that 50 years later we are facing the prospect again is both frightening and unbelievable!Mike Ward (mjtward19 on Twitter)
Recent articles by Barbara Friedman:
-
American poker player Dan Bilzarian splashes on R360,000/night Cape Town home
-
There was no 'bugging device' in Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s car
-
American shocked at how well-behaved South Africans are on flights
We have to chuckle… Welcome to our world! … It is much colder there…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Putin realises this is the last winter he can hold Europe and the UK in a stranglehold if he cuts off the gas supplies. By next winter they are likely to have put things in place…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_191486060_energy-crisis-in-europe-woman-in-a-hat-with-earflaps-and-a-scarf-is-warming-herself-with-a-cup-of-te.html?vti=n3wambx2qti1n6xijk-1-11
More from Business
[REVIEW] Is the new Huawei Nova 10 worth its R13,000 price tag?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Pharmaceutical giant Dis-Chem withdraws moratorium on the hiring of white people
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Michael Bagraim, labour lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys.Read More
Ramaphosa makes U-turn on perks for South Africa's millionaire cabinet ministers
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More
Construction company Murray & Roberts share price plummets on profit warning
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Makwe Masilela, CIO at Makwe Fund Managers.Read More
Uber Eats starts delivering marijuana to homes in Canada
From Monday (17 October), Uber Eats will start delivering marijuana straight to people’s homes across Canada's largest city.Read More
DStv stopped working on many older Samsung smart TVs and some new Hisense ones
Multichoice has cut service to paying customers who use the DStv app on older Samsungs and even some new Hisense smart TVs.Read More
UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'
The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.Read More
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids
It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.Read More
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million
Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million).Read More
More from World
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones
Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.Read More
UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'
The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.Read More
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72
Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Harry Potter films.Read More
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids
It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.Read More
Lester talks to 'CyclingMikey' in UK, who bust Guy Ritchie for traffic offence
Lester chats to Cycling Mikey all the way from London about his mission.Read More
Germany says 'no' to Putin’s gas offer, despite sliding into recession
Russia is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe’s ailing economies, but Europe would rather not take it.Read More
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.Read More
Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens
The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar.Read More
Greta Thunberg comes out in support of nuclear power
Her position on nuclear energy puts her in conflict with some environmentalists.Read More