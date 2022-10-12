Sea Point listed as one of world's coolest neighbourhoods
- The Atlantic Seaboard suburb of Sea Point has been named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.
- It's listed number 38 out of 51 neighbourhoods worldwide.
- Only two other neighbourhoods on the continent made the cut.
"An oceanside ’burb heaving with quirky local businesses, and with enviable transport links to nearby beaches like Clifton and Camps Bay."
These are just some of the elements that have earned Sea Point in Cape Town a spot on the list of the world's coolest neighbourhoods.
Time Out has compiled 51 of the best suburbs in the world for "fun, food, culture and community" and the Mother City's very own seaside strip has come in at number 38.
The list is the result of Time Out polling 20,000 city-dwellers and local experts across the globe.
They were asked to rank the greatest 'hoods' for fun, food, and culture.
They’re areas with accessible, cutting-edge culture and nightlife; brilliant and affordable food and drink; lively street life and big community vibes. They’re distinctive districts that you can walk across in half an hour or less, but could spend a whole day or more exploring. They’re great areas for people to live, visit and stay.Time Out
Elsewhere on the continent, Kilimani in Nairobi came in at ten places above Sea Point at 28, while Nigeria's Festac Town just scooped a mention, coming in at number 51.
Topping the list is the trendy Colonia America in Guadalajara, Mexico, while Cais do Sodré in Lisbon, Portugal and Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia took second and third place respectively.
RELATED: Forbes ranks Kalk Bay one of the 12 coolest suburbs in the world
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/cape_town_holiday.html?oriSearch=cape+town+hotel&sti=lvb8ijitxeb5s2g99w|&mediapopup=148902614
More from Local
Load shedding to continue until Friday – Eskom
The struggling electricity supplier ramped up load shedding to stage 4 after five generators at several power stations broke down.Read More
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children
Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'
Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.Read More
How Industry 4.0 affects you
Clarence Ford chats to Jan Bouwer, managing executive for Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods at BCX.Read More
Pitbulls must be regulated: Expert
Clarence Ford speaks to John Faul, a practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa, to understand more about the pit bull breed.Read More
What would drive you to use public transport more? CoCT unveils its 5-year plan
The City of Cape Town has drafted a new plan outlining plans to improve public transport in Cape Town in the next 5 years.Read More
It's beginning to look a lot 'light' Christmas: Festive Lights Switch-On is back
After a two-year break due the COVID-19 pandemic, the Adderley Street festive lights 'switch-on' returns this November.Read More
Rugby community searching for next of kin of recently deceased neighbour
The community of Ruby is trying to find the next of kin of an elderly man who passed away two weeks ago.Read More
Cardboard cops - legit or not?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Layton Beard, Automobile Association spokesperson, about the legitimacy of law enforcement using cardboard figures of traffic officials along busy roads to deter bad driving.Read More