Sea Point listed as one of world's coolest neighbourhoods





Image: © Michael Turner/123rf.com

- The Atlantic Seaboard suburb of Sea Point has been named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

- It's listed number 38 out of 51 neighbourhoods worldwide.

- Only two other neighbourhoods on the continent made the cut.

"An oceanside ’burb heaving with quirky local businesses, and with enviable transport links to nearby beaches like Clifton and Camps Bay."

These are just some of the elements that have earned Sea Point in Cape Town a spot on the list of the world's coolest neighbourhoods.

Time Out has compiled 51 of the best suburbs in the world for "fun, food, culture and community" and the Mother City's very own seaside strip has come in at number 38.

The list is the result of Time Out polling 20,000 city-dwellers and local experts across the globe.

They were asked to rank the greatest 'hoods' for fun, food, and culture.

They’re areas with accessible, cutting-edge culture and nightlife; brilliant and affordable food and drink; lively street life and big community vibes. They’re distinctive districts that you can walk across in half an hour or less, but could spend a whole day or more exploring. They’re great areas for people to live, visit and stay. Time Out

Elsewhere on the continent, Kilimani in Nairobi came in at ten places above Sea Point at 28, while Nigeria's Festac Town just scooped a mention, coming in at number 51.

Topping the list is the trendy Colonia America in Guadalajara, Mexico, while Cais do Sodré in Lisbon, Portugal and Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia took second and third place respectively.

