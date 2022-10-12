Loyisa Gola is bringing his latest comedy special home in October





Clarence Ford spoke to South African comedian Loyiso Gola about his newest show and what to expect.

Gola was born in Cape Town and has gained international recognition as a comedian .

His show will take place on 21 and 22 October in Cape Town.

Comedian Loyiso Gola. Picture: Loyiso Gola/Facebook

Gola grew up in Gugulethu and has gone on to become an internationally celebrated comedian.

Gola said that a combination of discipline and passion gave him the drive to become a renowned comedian and said he would continue with his passion even if it was not making money.

Sometimes your passion does not have to make you money. Loyiso Gola, comedian

His latest comedy special he will be looking into pop culture and culture in general throughout the years and how it has impacted our lives.

I did this show in the UK… and I wanted to bring it home and do the same material. Loyiso Gola, comedian

The show will take place on 21 and 22 October at the Homecoming Centre in Cape Town.

