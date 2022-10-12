Loyisa Gola is bringing his latest comedy special home in October
Clarence Ford spoke to South African comedian Loyiso Gola about his newest show and what to expect.
-
Gola was born in Cape Town and has gained international recognition as a comedian.
-
His show will take place on 21 and 22 October in Cape Town.
Gola grew up in Gugulethu and has gone on to become an internationally celebrated comedian.
Gola said that a combination of discipline and passion gave him the drive to become a renowned comedian and said he would continue with his passion even if it was not making money.
Sometimes your passion does not have to make you money.Loyiso Gola, comedian
His latest comedy special he will be looking into pop culture and culture in general throughout the years and how it has impacted our lives.
I did this show in the UK… and I wanted to bring it home and do the same material.Loyiso Gola, comedian
The show will take place on 21 and 22 October at the Homecoming Centre in Cape Town.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Lifestyle
How inequity in South Africa impacts the queer community’s mental health
Despite the strides we've made in the country in terms of equal rights, you'd be hard-pressed to encounter a queer person who has never experienced some form of discrimination.Read More
Steps to boost your creativity and innovation
Master of Creativity and Innovation Coaching Michael Lee talks to Aubrey Masango about the process of developing one's creativity.Read More
Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property
Location, location, location … How to go about choosing the right area in which to buy an investment property.Read More
Snacking on air: Are manufacturers underfilling chips packets?
'Business Insider' has recently done an experiment to find the answer to a question most of us have asked: how much air is in a bag of chips?Read More
Calls to ban ownership of pit bull mount
"It is time that the SA government imposes a complete ban on the ownership of pit bulls as domestic animals," reads the petition.Read More
Singer Jodi Fredericks reaching for stars (and stripes) at top US music school
Local singer/songwriter Jodi Fredericks has been accepted to study at the prestigious Berklee Music College in Boston.Read More
The double burden of malnutrition: What is causing hunger and obesity in SA?
Food insecurity is an important issue in our country as so many South Africans are battling with malnutrition.Read More
Quiet quitting or acting your wage: Why are employees becoming disengaged?
COVID-19 changed the way people approached working and in some instances employees have become disengaged.Read More
Barbs Wire: Thousands track flight of Kwasi Kwarteng, and other trending topics
What is new with Anna Delvey, what is this plane tracking trend and how much air is in a bag of chips?Read More