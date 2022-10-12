The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile
An update on the ongoing Transnet Strike: Satawu and Untu strike at the Koedespoort depot. Alfa Ramushwana, Eyewitness News reporter covering the story, brings us up to speed on the developments.
Illegal miners or zama zamas' court case in Stilfontein, North West: following a massive raid and arrests, Eyewitness News’s Nokukhanya Mntambo unpacks the situation for us.
A major power outage in eThekwini from an explosion in the Klaarwater substation on Tuesday night. The municipality has reassured residents that power would be restored by midday on Wednesday. Karinda Jagmohan, Newzroom Afrika reporter, joins Uveka Rangappa for an update.
The Western Cape High Court dismisses suspended Public Protector Busiswe Mkhebane’s urgent bid to return to work. Eyewitness News’s Lindsay Dentlinger has the details.
Season two of Eyewitness News’s politics podcast – Politricking with Tshidi Madia - has resumed. Host Tshidi Madia brings you an exclusive sitdown with Paul Mashatile.
The International Maritime Organisation, with the support of the South African Marine safety authority and the Moses Kotane Institute, will hold a World Maritime Day event, which will take place from 12 October to 14 October 2022. 702’s business anchor Motheo Khoaripe.
Will SA be greylisted over its laws on funding or not? We have until February to work out our legislation. The BLSA and Intellidex released a special report on this, and Bernadette Wicks helps us make sense of it.
The Plettenberg Bay coastline is shark-infested and residents are urged to be cautious. At least 12 great white sharks have been found on the coastline. Andile Namntu - Manager at Bitou Municipality - gives us details.
This article first appeared on 702 : The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile
