What made this young South African fall in love with the art of opera
Zain Johnson speaks to 25-year-old opera singer, Kirsten Pienaar about how she fell in love with the art of opera.
The singer has been a trained vocalist for over a decade and can sing in at least seven languages.
Taking over the Cape Town opera scene was not always the plan. Pienaar recalls how she rebelled from the artform but fell back in love with it after studying it in university.
Through university, she discovered that she could blend in her love for musical theatre with opera through character and stage performance.
It is this ability to craft a character through performance that marks Pienaar's favourite part about being a part of the opera.
You get to go on stage and just be a kid! You just get to play make-believe and you draw people along with your story. It's one of the most fantastic things to be able to convince someone of the fun that you're having on stage or convince someone of your feelings that you're portraying. To be able to share that with people, it's chemical, it's magical!Kirsten Pienaar, opera singer
You can catch Pienaar performing at the Theatre on The Bay from Thursday to Sunday.
Find out more about the performance here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
