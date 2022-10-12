'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury'





Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa.

- There is an 85% chance that South Africa will be placed on a global greylist, according to a new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA

- A decision will be taken when the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meets in February 2023

The chances of South Africa being greylisted are 85%, according to a new report released by Business Leadership SA (BLSA).

A decision will be taken when the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meets in February 2023.

It gave South Africa that deadline to introduce amendments to financial regulations to prevent being greylisted.

The intergovernmental organisation is an initiative launched by the G7 nations to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

According to the report (carried out by Intellidex), the economic impact of greylisting could be limited or severe depending on how we react to it./possible greylisting.

"The researchers estimate the impact at under 1% of GDP if we act with alacrity, to 3% of GDP if South Africa is perceived to be slow and unwilling to meet the standards set by FATF.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Busi Mavuso, the BLSA CEO.

Interestingly enough, Mavuso says, South Africa's banks are feeling quite positive.

The big banks are saying they've had conversations with their international counterparts... and they are comfortable with the interventions we are actually putting in place to ensure that even if we do get greylisted, how quickly we can get ourselves out of this messy situation. Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

She says confidence is also being inspired by the interventions National Treasury is putting in place to ensure the country isn't downgraded and by the progress being made by the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

The big cases that FATF have actually been complaining about... the reasons why we are here is in many respects are as a consequence of the state capture era... Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

Shamila Batohi (NDPP) is actually saying 'give me a little bit of time; I've locked down these 9 big seminal cases I've been working on and I'm confident about their outcome' Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

So all of those moving parts in between, we are hoping that might just convince the Review Committee to maybe say 'let's not make a decision on you now, let's play a wait-and-see game'. Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

Mavuso agrees that government has known about this risk for a long time and could have stepped in sooner.

However, it's precisely because of a regime using state institutions to siphon out funds that checks and balances weren't instituted, she says.

I'm not sure why National Treasury didn't intervene sooner... but they are doing that now and it's an ongoing process. Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

