'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa.
- There is an 85% chance that South Africa will be placed on a global greylist, according to a new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA
- A decision will be taken when the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meets in February 2023
The chances of South Africa being greylisted are 85%, according to a new report released by Business Leadership SA (BLSA).
A decision will be taken when the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meets in February 2023.
It gave South Africa that deadline to introduce amendments to financial regulations to prevent being greylisted.
The intergovernmental organisation is an initiative launched by the G7 nations to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
Related stories:
What is greylisting and how will it impact South Africa?
SA at risk of being grey-listed by FATF. Here's why it's bad for the economy
According to the report (carried out by Intellidex), the economic impact of greylisting could be limited or severe depending on how we react to it./possible greylisting.
"The researchers estimate the impact at under 1% of GDP if we act with alacrity, to 3% of GDP if South Africa is perceived to be slow and unwilling to meet the standards set by FATF.
Bruce Whitfield talks to Busi Mavuso, the BLSA CEO.
Interestingly enough, Mavuso says, South Africa's banks are feeling quite positive.
The big banks are saying they've had conversations with their international counterparts... and they are comfortable with the interventions we are actually putting in place to ensure that even if we do get greylisted, how quickly we can get ourselves out of this messy situation.Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
She says confidence is also being inspired by the interventions National Treasury is putting in place to ensure the country isn't downgraded and by the progress being made by the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).
The big cases that FATF have actually been complaining about... the reasons why we are here is in many respects are as a consequence of the state capture era...Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
Shamila Batohi (NDPP) is actually saying 'give me a little bit of time; I've locked down these 9 big seminal cases I've been working on and I'm confident about their outcome'Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
So all of those moving parts in between, we are hoping that might just convince the Review Committee to maybe say 'let's not make a decision on you now, let's play a wait-and-see game'.Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
Mavuso agrees that government has known about this risk for a long time and could have stepped in sooner.
However, it's precisely because of a regime using state institutions to siphon out funds that checks and balances weren't instituted, she says.
I'm not sure why National Treasury didn't intervene sooner... but they are doing that now and it's an ongoing process.Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the interview
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Business
US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'
Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.Read More
Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people
The country’s population is imploding amid a protracted crisis that is shaking Latin America.Read More
Class action suit takes on banks over auctioned properties
Lester Kiewit speaks to Advocate Douglas Shaw about a court battle to bring a R60 billion class action suit against banks for auctioning properties at below market value.Read More
Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property
Location, location, location … How to go about choosing the right area in which to buy an investment property.Read More
How fuel deregulation works
Lester Kiewit speaks to Peter Morgan , CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association, about de-regulating 93 octane fuel.Read More
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 until further notice
Eskom said that this was due to further breakdowns.Read More
'Fortunately I was clever enough to put money into savings' - Solly Moeng
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Solly Moeng, brand reputation management expert about his personal money habits.Read More
[REVIEW] Is the new Huawei Nova 10 worth its R13,000 price tag?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Pharmaceutical giant Dis-Chem withdraws moratorium on the hiring of white people
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Michael Bagraim, labour lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys.Read More
More from Politics
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children
Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
ANC deputy president nominee wants to see more young women in top positions
Mmamoloko Kubayi is the only woman candidate running for the position of African National Congress deputy president.Read More
Withdrawal of ministerial handbook a victory for the people: DA
After significant public pressure, the president withdrew the ministerial handbook determining perks for the executive.Read More
Midday Report Express: a grieving father reacts to his child's alleged murderer
Mandy Wiener is back to bring you the latest news making headlines together with expects, all in sixty minutes. Here are the conversations covered in today's Midday Report Express.Read More
UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'
The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile
Dealing with ANC salaries, where he stands on corruption allegations against presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC problems, the party's treasurer general Paul Mashatile is ready to lead.Read More
25 things that happened in 1997 - the year CapeTalk was launched
We're celebrating our 25th birthday today and have gone back to find 25 historic moments from 1997 that had everyone talking.Read More
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.Read More
Who are Ramaphosa’s top guns?
Lester Kiewit speaks to EWN reporter Tshidi Madia about Cyril Ramaphosa's slate to contest the top six positions in the ruling party.Read More
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams
Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is still holding the fort this week and delivered the below interviews.Read More