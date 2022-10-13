'There's a huge appetite for luxury in SA, a culture of peacocking'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Afika Jadezweni, editor at online fashion platform Superbalist.
- It's not only the second-hand luxury goods market that's booming in South Africa - there are plenty of people buying the genuine item as well
- There is still a huge appetite for luxury in the country says Afika Jadezweni, editor at online fashion platform Superbalist.
It seems that luxury brands are not feeling the pain of the economic slowdown.
Through the height of the COVID pandemic and our current era of rampant inflation, no matter what happens in the global economy the rich (and not-so-rich) keep shelling out for luxury goods.
The third-quarter update for France's LVMH only serves to confirm that the wealthy aren’t in the slightest affected by current global conditions, states an article published on BusinessLIVE.
It appears to be no different in our own country.
"There's plenty of money whooshing around the economy, it's just not very fairly spread" comments Bruce Whitfield.
RELATED: Second-hand luxury goods market booming in SA
There's a huge appetite for luxury in South Africa concurs Afika Jadezweni, editor at online fashion platform Superbalist.
In 2020 when we were at the peak of COVID, things were very austere for a lot of us... but a luxury resale market put up a Birkin bag (they go for about R400 000) going for about R200 000 and it sold within 2 minutes of going online...Afika Jadezweni, Editor - Superbalist
It's interesting to me that there are still a lot of South Africans who still have a surplus of funds to splurge on luxury items at that price point.Afika Jadezweni, Editor - Superbalist
And this appetite for luxury is not limited to the used goods sector she adds; people are prepared to cough up for the real thing.
On any given day if you walk in Sandton City, around that corner before you get to the Diamond Walk, Louis Vuitton... there's always a queue... and there you're going to buy the genuine stuff... Even if you walk in another section of the mall you'll see someone carrying a Chanel paper bag because they've just bought something from Chanel.Afika Jadezweni, Editor - Superbalist
There is a culture of peacocking and showing off your prosperity, in a sense, by this conspicuous consumption through overspending... premium liquors and champagne... There's definitely an interest and the funds for it to get the genuine luxury items.Afika Jadezweni, Editor - Superbalist
Commenting on the popularity particularly of designer handbags, Jadezweni says there is a sense of psychological attachment to them.
I think I also speak for the black middleclass... They've got something to prove, they didn't all grow up with these things...Afika Jadezweni, Editor - Superbalist
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation
