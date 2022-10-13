Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?
Bruce Whitfield discusses FNB's rebranding with Tim Zunckel (Creative Consultant, Mediaheads 360) on The Money Show's "Heroes and Zeros".
- First National Bank has unveiled a revamp of its famous acacia tree logo, while also launching a redesigned app
- FNB is sure to have some serious rollout campaigns ahead which will help enforce the new logo says advertising expert Tim Zunckel
First National Bank (FNB) has unveiled an revamp of its acacia tree logo, while also launching a redesigned app.
Decades ago, the tree gave rise to all sorts of conspiracy theories about the shapes people saw in the logo.
In 1990, Arthur Goldstuck took inspiration from these theories for the title of his book about urban legends of South Africa, "The Rabbit in the Thorn Tree".
Change has arrived. Reminder that we will NOT be asking you to download a new App. The iOS updates have commenced and will be available soonest. Android users should be able to update on the Play Store. Please do not click on any unknown links. #LoveFNB pic.twitter.com/5RJ37rCf6b' FNB South Africa (@FNBSA) October 7, 2022
Social media's been abuzz about FNB's new look, with many Tweeps concurring the updated logo looks like a wi-fi sign.
Others praised its "modern" look.
FNB Wifi - How can we connect you? #FNB pic.twitter.com/5qffZU2Xrw' Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) October 8, 2022
I find it very futuristic and progressive... '99 what the heck was that!? #fnb pic.twitter.com/UcSj3745uM' Vukay'Bambe✍🏾 (@ak_tshabalala) October 9, 2022
It didn't take South Africans long to start poking some fun and doing social commentary. I've seen some rather hilarious sketches over the logo that created new pictures, some of them a little off-colour.Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360
One made it look like a thong over a curvaceous bottom - tasteless but funny, c'mon!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
I wasn't buying into it immediately, but I think over time it will settle... and I'm sure that they've got, in the next quarter, some serious rollout campaigns which will help enforce the logo...Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360
This contemporary move of brands to refresh what they look like is key, says Zunckl.
Because if you don't do it now, when do you do it, and at which stage is the old thorn tree too old for the next step? It's always going to be a challenge and I think the bigger your brand, the harder it is to execute something like this.Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360
Scroll up to listen to Zunckel's advertising critiques (FNB discussion at 2:34)
Source : https://twitter.com/FNBSA/photo
