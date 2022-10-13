Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?

Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
The Hood Hang Out
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Venetia Orgill
Today at 08:07
The desperate parent, the cute child and the begging bowl
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nuraan Osman - Director at Ihata Shelter
Patric Solomons - Director at Molo Songololo
Luke Lamprecht - Advocacy manager at Women and Men Against Child Abuse
Today at 09:15
What's the benefits of citizenship by investment (CBI) programme for South Africans?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Micha Emmet
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Loop Taxi App
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Jamie Wyngaard
Today at 10:05
Heritage Hour: mentalism & 'magic' with Larry Soffer
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Larry Soffer - Mentalist at ...
Today at 11:05
President Ramaphosa & leadership or lack there off
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 11:32
A Champagne conversation with Moët & Chandon's with Amine Ghanem
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Amine Ghanem - winemaker at Moët & Chandon
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media sti... 18 October 2022 9:33 PM
Digital crime: Huge spike in fraudulent banking + vehicle finance applications 'The numbers are scary.' The South African Banking Risk Information Centre has released the 'white-collar' crime stats for 2021. 18 October 2022 5:31 PM
DA concerned that Koeberg's life extension project is in crisis John Maytham speaks to Kevin Mileham, DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy. 18 October 2022 5:29 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? M... 18 October 2022 12:59 PM
ANC deputy president nominee wants to see more young women in top positions Mmamoloko Kubayi is the only woman candidate running for the position of African National Congress deputy president. 18 October 2022 10:11 AM
Withdrawal of ministerial handbook a victory for the people: DA After significant public pressure, the president withdrew the ministerial handbook determining perks for the executive. 18 October 2022 7:20 AM
View all Politics
Strong growth for Pick n Pay as new strategy with Qualisave stores pays off Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's latest results and the recently-launched 'Ekuseni' strategy. 18 October 2022 6:09 PM
Class action suit takes on banks over auctioned properties Lester Kiewit speaks to Advocate Douglas Shaw about a court battle to bring a R60 billion class action suit against banks for auct... 18 October 2022 8:35 AM
Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property Location, location, location … How to go about choosing the right area in which to buy an investment property. 18 October 2022 8:08 AM
View all Business
The complexities of transracial adoption in South Africa Transracial adoption can be a complex situation to experience both as the adopter and adoptee. 18 October 2022 3:24 PM
How inequity in South Africa impacts the queer community’s mental health Despite the strides we've made in the country in terms of equal rights, you'd be hard-pressed to encounter a queer person who has... 18 October 2022 2:05 PM
Steps to boost your creativity and innovation Master of Creativity and Innovation Coaching Michael Lee talks to Aubrey Masango about the process of developing one's creativity. 18 October 2022 11:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million). 14 October 2022 11:41 AM
View all Sport
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72 Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Har... 15 October 2022 8:43 AM
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'. 12 October 2022 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
What do South Africans need to know about getting UK citizenship? People may want to get British citizenship for a number of reasons but how difficult is this process? 18 October 2022 5:16 AM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
View all Africa
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst' The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa. 12 October 2022 12:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?

13 October 2022 12:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
FNB
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Arthur Goldstuck
branding
heroes and zeros
Tim Zunckel
Mediaheads 360
FNB logo
new FNB logo
The Rabbit in the Thorn Tree

Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.

Bruce Whitfield discusses FNB's rebranding with Tim Zunckel (Creative Consultant, Mediaheads 360) on The Money Show's "Heroes and Zeros".

- First National Bank has unveiled a revamp of its famous acacia tree logo, while also launching a redesigned app

- FNB is sure to have some serious rollout campaigns ahead which will help enforce the new logo says advertising expert Tim Zunckel

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA
Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

First National Bank (FNB) has unveiled an revamp of its acacia tree logo, while also launching a redesigned app.

Decades ago, the tree gave rise to all sorts of conspiracy theories about the shapes people saw in the logo.

In 1990, Arthur Goldstuck took inspiration from these theories for the title of his book about urban legends of South Africa, "The Rabbit in the Thorn Tree".

FNB logo
FNB logo

Social media's been abuzz about FNB's new look, with many Tweeps concurring the updated logo looks like a wi-fi sign.

Others praised its "modern" look.

It didn't take South Africans long to start poking some fun and doing social commentary. I've seen some rather hilarious sketches over the logo that created new pictures, some of them a little off-colour.

Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360

One made it look like a thong over a curvaceous bottom - tasteless but funny, c'mon!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

I wasn't buying into it immediately, but I think over time it will settle... and I'm sure that they've got, in the next quarter, some serious rollout campaigns which will help enforce the logo...

Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360

This contemporary move of brands to refresh what they look like is key, says Zunckl.

Because if you don't do it now, when do you do it, and at which stage is the old thorn tree too old for the next step? It's always going to be a challenge and I think the bigger your brand, the harder it is to execute something like this.

Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360

Scroll up to listen to Zunckel's advertising critiques (FNB discussion at 2:34)




13 October 2022 12:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
FNB
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Arthur Goldstuck
branding
heroes and zeros
Tim Zunckel
Mediaheads 360
FNB logo
new FNB logo
The Rabbit in the Thorn Tree

More from Business

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO

18 October 2022 9:33 PM

First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cargo ships in the Port of Richards Bay. Picture: @TransnetNPA/Twitter

'80% of workers back at Transnet, ports backlog will be cleared in 6-9 weeks'

18 October 2022 8:52 PM

Transnet expects to be 'at full tilt' by Thursday, after its majority union agreed to a 3-year wage deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Picknpay Facebook page.

Strong growth for Pick n Pay as new strategy with Qualisave stores pays off

18 October 2022 6:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's latest results and the recently-launched 'Ekuseni' strategy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: kalhh on Pixabay

Digital crime: Huge spike in fraudulent banking + vehicle finance applications

18 October 2022 5:31 PM

'The numbers are scary.' The South African Banking Risk Information Centre has released the 'white-collar' crime stats for 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste in Parliament on 5 September 2018. Picture: EWN

Reserve Bank targets Markus Jooste (ex-Steinhoff CEO), starts attaching assets

18 October 2022 4:51 PM

Five years after the news broke of SA's biggest corporate scam, the South African Reserve Bank is going after disgraced former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fouroaks / 123rf

US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'

18 October 2022 12:29 PM

Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Caracas, Venezuela. Picture: © beingbonny/123rf.com

Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people

18 October 2022 10:23 AM

The country’s population is imploding amid a protracted crisis that is shaking Latin America.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman at auction. Image by: svklimkin from Pixabay

Class action suit takes on banks over auctioned properties

18 October 2022 8:35 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Advocate Douglas Shaw about a court battle to bring a R60 billion class action suit against banks for auctioning properties at below market value.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property

18 October 2022 8:08 AM

Location, location, location … How to go about choosing the right area in which to buy an investment property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel pumps at a service station. Picture:: CapeTalk

How fuel deregulation works

18 October 2022 6:24 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Peter Morgan , CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association, about de-regulating 93 octane fuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Ntokozo Zikhali is accused of the rape and murder of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo. He appeared in the Benoni Magistrates Court on 17 October 2022. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

Inside the mind of a child rapist: Why would anyone commit such a heinous crime?

19 October 2022 4:43 AM

John Maytham speaks to Dr Larissa Panieri-Peter, forensic psychiatrist about the brutal murder of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO

18 October 2022 9:33 PM

First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cargo ships in the Port of Richards Bay. Picture: @TransnetNPA/Twitter

'80% of workers back at Transnet, ports backlog will be cleared in 6-9 weeks'

18 October 2022 8:52 PM

Transnet expects to be 'at full tilt' by Thursday, after its majority union agreed to a 3-year wage deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: kalhh on Pixabay

Digital crime: Huge spike in fraudulent banking + vehicle finance applications

18 October 2022 5:31 PM

'The numbers are scary.' The South African Banking Risk Information Centre has released the 'white-collar' crime stats for 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

DA concerned that Koeberg's life extension project is in crisis

18 October 2022 5:29 PM

John Maytham speaks to Kevin Mileham, DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste in Parliament on 5 September 2018. Picture: EWN

Reserve Bank targets Markus Jooste (ex-Steinhoff CEO), starts attaching assets

18 October 2022 4:51 PM

Five years after the news broke of SA's biggest corporate scam, the South African Reserve Bank is going after disgraced former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nenovbrothers/123rf.com

Construction Mafia: Company pulls out of KwaZulu-Natal over security concerns

18 October 2022 4:28 PM

John Maytham speaks to Wikus Lategan, CEO of Calgro M3.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Thunderstorms are predicted for cities in Gauteng, including Johannesburg, on 10 October 2019. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.

EXPLAINER: Isolated thunderstoms and what to expect

18 October 2022 2:52 PM

Weather systems are weaker during this time of the year and there won’t be any large-scale or widespread thunderstorms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Load shedding to continue until Friday – Eskom

18 October 2022 1:44 PM

The struggling electricity supplier ramped up load shedding to stage 4 after five generators at several power stations broke down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children

18 October 2022 12:59 PM

Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

© ammentorp/123rf.com

One gym visit a week can drastically reduce depression risk in women - UCT study

19 October 2022 4:45 AM

The study found that physical activity reduces the risk of depression risk in women, but not in men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO

18 October 2022 9:33 PM

First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

The complexities of transracial adoption in South Africa

18 October 2022 3:24 PM

Transracial adoption can be a complex situation to experience both as the adopter and adoptee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

How inequity in South Africa impacts the queer community’s mental health

18 October 2022 2:05 PM

Despite the strides we've made in the country in terms of equal rights, you'd be hard-pressed to encounter a queer person who has never experienced some form of discrimination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rolffimages/123rf.com

Steps to boost your creativity and innovation

18 October 2022 11:17 AM

Master of Creativity and Innovation Coaching Michael Lee talks to Aubrey Masango about the process of developing one's creativity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property

18 October 2022 8:08 AM

Location, location, location … How to go about choosing the right area in which to buy an investment property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: How much air is in a packet chips? Picture: Hans/Pixabay

Snacking on air: Are manufacturers underfilling chips packets?

18 October 2022 6:34 AM

'Business Insider' has recently done an experiment to find the answer to a question most of us have asked: how much air is in a bag of chips?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A muzzled pit bull.

Calls to ban ownership of pit bulls mount

17 October 2022 3:30 PM

"It is time that the SA government imposes a complete ban on the ownership of pit bulls as domestic animals," reads the petition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local singer/songwriter Jodi Fredericks.

Singer Jodi Fredericks reaching for stars (and stripes) at top US music school

17 October 2022 10:51 AM

Local singer/songwriter Jodi Fredericks has been accepted to study at the prestigious Berklee Music College in Boston.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© addtodsaporn/123rf.com

The double burden of malnutrition: What is causing hunger and obesity in SA?

17 October 2022 10:38 AM

Food insecurity is an important issue in our country as so many South Africans are battling with malnutrition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability

14 October 2022 1:58 PM

With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturbing releases in recent memory, writes Devon Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© malsveta/123rf.com

'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst'

12 October 2022 12:15 PM

The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from The Courier Guy ad posted on Facebook (From PKs to pronunciation class!) @TheCourierGuy

[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero

11 October 2022 7:25 PM

The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mangostar/123rf.com

Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind

11 October 2022 5:23 PM

Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SAPS members. Picture: © ruramos/123rf.com

'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'

11 October 2022 1:30 PM

Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ poppypix/123rf.com

SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding

10 October 2022 2:55 PM

After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pjirawat/123rf.com

New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA

7 October 2022 11:52 AM

The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Showmax's 'Blood Psalms'. Picture: Supplied

'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp

7 October 2022 11:11 AM

Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be, but its unintentional campiness makes the epic fantasy worth the ride, writes Devon Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wavemovies/123rf

Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business

6 October 2022 8:39 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small business in current South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa

6 October 2022 3:57 AM

It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Inside the mind of a child rapist: Why would anyone commit such a heinous crime?

Local

Reserve Bank targets Markus Jooste (ex-Steinhoff CEO), starts attaching assets

Business Local

Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people

Business World

EWN Highlights

SA being greylisted doesn't augur well for country's image, warns Maswanganyi

19 October 2022 7:47 AM

Court ruling expected on way forward in Zuma arms deal matter

19 October 2022 7:40 AM

DCS denies Lindiwe Sisulu's claims that John Block removed from parole list

19 October 2022 7:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA