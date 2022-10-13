Check what you're paying for homeowners insurance, esp if linked to a mortgage

Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
The Hood Hang Out
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Venetia Orgill
Today at 08:07
The desperate parent, the cute child and the begging bowl
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nuraan Osman - Director at Ihata Shelter
Patric Solomons - Director at Molo Songololo
Luke Lamprecht - Advocacy manager at Women and Men Against Child Abuse
Today at 09:15
What's the benefits of citizenship by investment (CBI) programme for South Africans?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Micha Emmet
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Loop Taxi App
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Jamie Wyngaard
Today at 10:05
Heritage Hour: mentalism & 'magic' with Larry Soffer
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Larry Soffer - Mentalist at ...
Today at 11:05
President Ramaphosa & leadership or lack there off
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 11:32
A Champagne conversation with Moët & Chandon's with Amine Ghanem
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Amine Ghanem - winemaker at Moët & Chandon
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media sti... 18 October 2022 9:33 PM
Digital crime: Huge spike in fraudulent banking + vehicle finance applications 'The numbers are scary.' The South African Banking Risk Information Centre has released the 'white-collar' crime stats for 2021. 18 October 2022 5:31 PM
DA concerned that Koeberg's life extension project is in crisis John Maytham speaks to Kevin Mileham, DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy. 18 October 2022 5:29 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? M... 18 October 2022 12:59 PM
ANC deputy president nominee wants to see more young women in top positions Mmamoloko Kubayi is the only woman candidate running for the position of African National Congress deputy president. 18 October 2022 10:11 AM
Withdrawal of ministerial handbook a victory for the people: DA After significant public pressure, the president withdrew the ministerial handbook determining perks for the executive. 18 October 2022 7:20 AM
View all Politics
Strong growth for Pick n Pay as new strategy with Qualisave stores pays off Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's latest results and the recently-launched 'Ekuseni' strategy. 18 October 2022 6:09 PM
Class action suit takes on banks over auctioned properties Lester Kiewit speaks to Advocate Douglas Shaw about a court battle to bring a R60 billion class action suit against banks for auct... 18 October 2022 8:35 AM
Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property Location, location, location … How to go about choosing the right area in which to buy an investment property. 18 October 2022 8:08 AM
View all Business
The complexities of transracial adoption in South Africa Transracial adoption can be a complex situation to experience both as the adopter and adoptee. 18 October 2022 3:24 PM
How inequity in South Africa impacts the queer community’s mental health Despite the strides we've made in the country in terms of equal rights, you'd be hard-pressed to encounter a queer person who has... 18 October 2022 2:05 PM
Steps to boost your creativity and innovation Master of Creativity and Innovation Coaching Michael Lee talks to Aubrey Masango about the process of developing one's creativity. 18 October 2022 11:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million). 14 October 2022 11:41 AM
View all Sport
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72 Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Har... 15 October 2022 8:43 AM
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'. 12 October 2022 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
What do South Africans need to know about getting UK citizenship? People may want to get British citizenship for a number of reasons but how difficult is this process? 18 October 2022 5:16 AM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
View all Africa
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst' The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa. 12 October 2022 12:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Check what you're paying for homeowners insurance, esp if linked to a mortgage

13 October 2022 4:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Home loan
Wendy Knowler
home insurance
consumer issues
homeowners insurance
property insurance
bond payment
building insurance

If your building insurance premium is bundled with your bond repayment, you could end up paying more without realising it.

Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

- If you have a mortgage and you're insured through your financing bank you probably don't know how much you're paying for home owners insurance

- That's because the premium is bundled with the home loan repayment and difficult to keep an eye on says consumer journo Wendy Knowler

Do you know how much you are paying each month for homeowners or building insurance?

If you have a bond on your property your bank requires this insurance that protects you from losses incurred by anything from a fire to your geyser bursting and damaging your ceilings.

Money, home loan. Image: Pixabay
Money, home loan. Image: Pixabay

However, if you're insured by insurance arm of your financing bank you probably don't know how much you're paying, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

That's because the premium is bundled with the home loan repayment and deducted in a single debit order.

Is that a good thing? It depends who you ask, Knowler says.

You are most likely paying more than you need to for home insurance says Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North, particularly if you took out your home loan - and that policy - more than five years ago.

“You should get quotes from other insurance companies for comparison at least every year or two to make sure you’re getting the best deal.”

On a bond repayment of R15 000 for instance, a building insurance premium of R350 looks small - but be wary.

Since they are added together and deducted as a single amount every month, you're unlikely to notice if the insurance premium gradually increases over time.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

If interest rates are rising, bundling makes it especially easy to miss premium increases that are higher than they need to be.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

This can set you up to overpay for home building cover for the next 10 to 20 years

A while back, Knowler also followed up on the case of an Absa client who claimed the bank was gaslighting him about his home owner's policy.

It turned out he was paying the bank in paralell.

RELATED: Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!

A final piece of advice from Knowler:

"It’s crucial to insure your home for what it would cost to clear and rebuild rather than for market value."

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview




13 October 2022 4:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Home loan
Wendy Knowler
home insurance
consumer issues
homeowners insurance
property insurance
bond payment
building insurance

More from Business

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO

18 October 2022 9:33 PM

First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cargo ships in the Port of Richards Bay. Picture: @TransnetNPA/Twitter

'80% of workers back at Transnet, ports backlog will be cleared in 6-9 weeks'

18 October 2022 8:52 PM

Transnet expects to be 'at full tilt' by Thursday, after its majority union agreed to a 3-year wage deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Picknpay Facebook page.

Strong growth for Pick n Pay as new strategy with Qualisave stores pays off

18 October 2022 6:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's latest results and the recently-launched 'Ekuseni' strategy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: kalhh on Pixabay

Digital crime: Huge spike in fraudulent banking + vehicle finance applications

18 October 2022 5:31 PM

'The numbers are scary.' The South African Banking Risk Information Centre has released the 'white-collar' crime stats for 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste in Parliament on 5 September 2018. Picture: EWN

Reserve Bank targets Markus Jooste (ex-Steinhoff CEO), starts attaching assets

18 October 2022 4:51 PM

Five years after the news broke of SA's biggest corporate scam, the South African Reserve Bank is going after disgraced former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fouroaks / 123rf

US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'

18 October 2022 12:29 PM

Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Caracas, Venezuela. Picture: © beingbonny/123rf.com

Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people

18 October 2022 10:23 AM

The country’s population is imploding amid a protracted crisis that is shaking Latin America.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman at auction. Image by: svklimkin from Pixabay

Class action suit takes on banks over auctioned properties

18 October 2022 8:35 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Advocate Douglas Shaw about a court battle to bring a R60 billion class action suit against banks for auctioning properties at below market value.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property

18 October 2022 8:08 AM

Location, location, location … How to go about choosing the right area in which to buy an investment property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel pumps at a service station. Picture:: CapeTalk

How fuel deregulation works

18 October 2022 6:24 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Peter Morgan , CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association, about de-regulating 93 octane fuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Inside the mind of a child rapist: Why would anyone commit such a heinous crime?

Local

Reserve Bank targets Markus Jooste (ex-Steinhoff CEO), starts attaching assets

Business Local

Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people

Business World

EWN Highlights

SA being greylisted doesn't augur well for country's image, warns Maswanganyi

19 October 2022 7:47 AM

Court ruling expected on way forward in Zuma arms deal matter

19 October 2022 7:40 AM

DCS denies Lindiwe Sisulu's claims that John Block removed from parole list

19 October 2022 7:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA