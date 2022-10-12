Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday
JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom said stage two load shedding will continue to be implemented on Wednesday and Thursday from 4pm to midnight and be reduced to Stage 1 on Friday.
Eskom further said it would try to limit power cuts to night-time.
"Due to the persistent shortage of generation capacity, Stage 2load shedding will continue tonight and Thursday at 16:00 - 00:00. To the extent possible, Eskom will endevour to limit load shedding to night-time to have minimal impact on the economy and population.
"Eskom will publish a further update on Friday afternoon, or as soon as any significant changes occur," said Eskom in a statement on Wednesday.
#POWERALERT1' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 12, 2022
Stage 2 loadshedding will continue to be implemented on Wednesday and Thursday at 16:00 –00:00 and be reduced to Stage 1 on Friday pic.twitter.com/P84AFQBDuy
This article first appeared on EWN : Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140707574_a-candle-holder-with-an-unlit-candle-a-dead-electric-bulb-and-the-term-eskom-isolated-on-a-black-bac.html?term=eskom&vti=oep6ekngbcot6jx0bm-1-18
