



John Maytham speaks to a specialist scientist from the South African Medical Research Council, Dr Catherine Egbe, about how e-cigarette consumers using vaping to quit smoking may be impacted by the proposed Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill, which is currently before Parliament.

This is South Africa's first bill to introduce regulations on the vaping industry.

This led some vaping advocates to criticise some of the potentially harmful consequences of Vaping Saved My Life, warning that it could be a "death sentence for over 66% of South Africans who want to quit [smoking cigarettes]".

However, the South African Medical Research Council has contested this statement, saying that there is no evidence that points to any effectiveness of switching to vaping to quit cigarettes.

In fact, Egbe said that evidence garnered from research published by Health24 suggests that most people who switch to vaping end up relapsing after six months.

When we did analysis to look at the [group using vaping to quit], what we found was that this group tends to quit for a short period. They quit for up to six months and then when we continue to track their quitting, we found out that most of them end up relapsing. So, at 12 months it was more likely that if you had used e-cigarettes to quit, you would have relapsed. Dr Catherine Egbe, specialist scientist - South African Medical Research Council

Scroll up for the full interview.