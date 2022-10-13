Young people are also susceptible to strokes, says neurologist





John Maytham interviewed neurologist Dr Naeem Brey about the prevalence of strokes in people younger than 45.

Reports said young people make up approximately 10% of all strokes that occur in people under the age of 45 and the number continues to rise.

A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts.

Moreover, parts of the brain become damaged or die.

A stroke can cause lasting brain damage, long-term disability or even death.

Neurologist Dr Naeem Brey said the leading stroke risk factors in young people were hypertension and a lack of exercise, adding that strokes are largely preventable.

To a large degree, the prevention of strokes is within one’s own grasp. Dr Naeem Brey, neurologist

He recommends that individuals as young as 25 – especially those with a family history of strokes - should get annual checks from a medical practitioner.

They should also adopt a healthy lifestyle, said Brey.

If you have a family history of early stroke and cardiovascular disease, think about having an annual check where you look at these parameters. Dr Naeem Brey, neurologist

No matter what your age, look at the elderly amongst your family and community and look how some of them have aged… Dr Naeem Brey, neurologist

