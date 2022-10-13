COVID-19 traces in wastewater increasing but not a concern: epidemiologist





Lester Kiewit spoke to Dr Sibongile Walaza, NICD's senior epidemiologist on whether the public should be concerned about this.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases of South Africa (NICD) said the latest wastewater report has indicated increased traces of COVID-19 virus.

The report covering the first week shows the percentage testing positive was 6.7%, an increase from the previous week's 5.5%.

Positive tests were highest in Gauteng (9.2%), followed by Western Cape (7.9%), Free State (7.1%), Limpopo (6.7%), Eastern Cape (5.6%), and Northwest+ (5.3%).

However, this is not a cause for concern for the general public. Increased traces of COVID-19 in wastewater does not directly translate to an increase in positive cases, said NICD’s senior epidemiologist Dr Sibongile Walaza.

Even though we are seeing the increase in waste wate this is currently not translating to the increasing number of [COVID-19] cases we are seeing. Dr Sibongile Walaza, NICD Senior Epidemiologist

Immune compromised individuals should avoid large gatherings and observe protocols to protect themselves against for good measure, said Walaza.

If individuals are worried then I think it is just good practice to avoid large gatherings and also put on mask. Dr Sibongile Walaza, NICD Senior Epidemiologist

