SA businesses cannot afford new steel wage deal: Neasa
- Neasa and Saefa say they will continue to fight a new wage deal.
- The new agreement was gazetted by Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi.
- Neasa says this new deal will badly impact on small steel businesses.
_
The National Employers Association of South Africa (Neasa) and the South African Engineers and Founders Association (Saefa) have vowed to fight the extension of a steel wage deal, warning this will have dire consequences on steel businesses.
On 7 October, Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi gazetted the Metal Industry Consolidated Main Agreement, which makes it legally binding on all employers and employees within its scope of application.
The new deal raises the minimum wage rate in the metals and engineering sector to 6%.
Neasa and Saefa were dealt a major blow when the Labour Court dismissed their bid to have the agreement halted.
The new deal has the support of the Steel and Engineering Industry Federation of South Africa (Siefsa), the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa), the South African Equity Workers Union and others.
Speaking to Lester Kiewit, Neasa SA CEO Gerhard Papenfus, maintained the judge "got it completely wrong".
The cost to company of employing an unskilled, uneducated and inexperienced worker is R78 an hour. This is the result of an agreement between Seifsa, Numsa and other unions as well. Siefsa represents only 10% of employers in the industry. What makes it possible for them to approach the minister is the number of people they’ve employed at bigger companies.Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of Neasa
They [Seifsa] enforced that deal through the minister on small businesses in rural areas, which is impossible. 90% of businesses in South Africa cannot afford this. This is outrageous.Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of Neasa
Neasa is now in the process of appealing the matter in the appeals court. In the meantime, Neasa says it will assist business to get exemptions, which is arduous process in itself.
You have to show that you’re almost bankrupt, or that you’re in financial distress. There’s no provision that provides for business growth. That’s why the industry is in decline. And this is because of a monopoly attitude by a few businesses controlling this industry.Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of Neasa
Siefsa has criticised Neasa and Saefa as two minority organisations, saying the new agreement has the backing of nine employee organisations.
This is a lie. Neasa alone is double the size of all those organisations put together. We are the representative of business in the steel industry... they represent a few monopolies.Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of Neasa
The availability of steel and the soaring price of steel is a huge crisis, said Papenfus. He believes this will be compounded by the current Transnet strike, which has affected port industries.
What we’ve been able to do is to free small businesses from this arrangement. We believe a business must determine its own wage.Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of Neasa
Scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_44437828_sparks-from-the-cutting-of-steel-produced.html
More from Business
How fuel deregulation works
Lester Kiewit speaks to Peter Morgan , CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association, about de-regulating 93 octane fuel.Read More
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 until further notice
Eskom said that this was due to further breakdowns.Read More
'Fortunately I was clever enough to put money into savings' - Solly Moeng
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Solly Moeng, brand reputation management expert about his personal money habits.Read More
[REVIEW] Is the new Huawei Nova 10 worth its R13,000 price tag?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Pharmaceutical giant Dis-Chem withdraws moratorium on the hiring of white people
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Michael Bagraim, labour lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys.Read More
Ramaphosa makes U-turn on perks for South Africa's millionaire cabinet ministers
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More
Construction company Murray & Roberts share price plummets on profit warning
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Makwe Masilela, CIO at Makwe Fund Managers.Read More
Uber Eats starts delivering marijuana to homes in Canada
From Monday (17 October), Uber Eats will start delivering marijuana straight to people’s homes across Canada's largest city.Read More
DStv stopped working on many older Samsung smart TVs and some new Hisense ones
Multichoice has cut service to paying customers who use the DStv app on older Samsungs and even some new Hisense smart TVs.Read More