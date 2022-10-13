Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
SA businesses cannot afford new steel wage deal: Neasa

13 October 2022 6:58 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Steel industry
wage agreement
National Employers Association of South Africa (Neasa)
Siefsa

Lester Kiewit is joined by Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of Neasa SA to talk about their objections to a new wage deal in the steel industry.

- Neasa and Saefa say they will continue to fight a new wage deal.

- The new agreement was gazetted by Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi.

- Neasa says this new deal will badly impact on small steel businesses.

_

Picture: gyn9037/123rf
Picture: gyn9037/123rf

The National Employers Association of South Africa (Neasa) and the South African Engineers and Founders Association (Saefa) have vowed to fight the extension of a steel wage deal, warning this will have dire consequences on steel businesses.

On 7 October, Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi gazetted the Metal Industry Consolidated Main Agreement, which makes it legally binding on all employers and employees within its scope of application.

The new deal raises the minimum wage rate in the metals and engineering sector to 6%.

Neasa and Saefa were dealt a major blow when the Labour Court dismissed their bid to have the agreement halted.

The new deal has the support of the Steel and Engineering Industry Federation of South Africa (Siefsa), the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa), the South African Equity Workers Union and others.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit, Neasa SA CEO Gerhard Papenfus, maintained the judge "got it completely wrong".

The cost to company of employing an unskilled, uneducated and inexperienced worker is R78 an hour. This is the result of an agreement between Seifsa, Numsa and other unions as well. Siefsa represents only 10% of employers in the industry. What makes it possible for them to approach the minister is the number of people they’ve employed at bigger companies.

Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of Neasa

They [Seifsa] enforced that deal through the minister on small businesses in rural areas, which is impossible. 90% of businesses in South Africa cannot afford this. This is outrageous.

Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of Neasa

Neasa is now in the process of appealing the matter in the appeals court. In the meantime, Neasa says it will assist business to get exemptions, which is arduous process in itself.

You have to show that you’re almost bankrupt, or that you’re in financial distress. There’s no provision that provides for business growth. That’s why the industry is in decline. And this is because of a monopoly attitude by a few businesses controlling this industry.

Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of Neasa

Siefsa has criticised Neasa and Saefa as two minority organisations, saying the new agreement has the backing of nine employee organisations.

This is a lie. Neasa alone is double the size of all those organisations put together. We are the representative of business in the steel industry... they represent a few monopolies.

Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of Neasa

The availability of steel and the soaring price of steel is a huge crisis, said Papenfus. He believes this will be compounded by the current Transnet strike, which has affected port industries.

What we’ve been able to do is to free small businesses from this arrangement. We believe a business must determine its own wage.

Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of Neasa

Scroll up to listen.




How fuel deregulation works

How fuel deregulation works

18 October 2022 6:24 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Peter Morgan , CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association, about de-regulating 93 octane fuel.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Engin Akyurt/Pixabay

Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 until further notice

18 October 2022 4:10 AM

Eskom said that this was due to further breakdowns.

Read More arrow_forward

'Fortunately I was clever enough to put money into savings' - Solly Moeng

17 October 2022 6:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Solly Moeng, brand reputation management expert about his personal money habits.

Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] Is the new Huawei Nova 10 worth its R13,000 price tag?

17 October 2022 6:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

Read More arrow_forward

Pharmaceutical giant Dis-Chem withdraws moratorium on the hiring of white people

17 October 2022 5:25 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Michael Bagraim, labour lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa makes U-turn on perks for South Africa's millionaire cabinet ministers

Ramaphosa makes U-turn on perks for South Africa's millionaire cabinet ministers

17 October 2022 4:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Read More arrow_forward

© hxdyl/123rf.com

Construction company Murray & Roberts share price plummets on profit warning

17 October 2022 4:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Makwe Masilela, CIO at Makwe Fund Managers.

Read More arrow_forward

Uber Eats starts delivering marijuana to homes in Canada

Uber Eats starts delivering marijuana to homes in Canada

17 October 2022 10:07 AM

From Monday (17 October), Uber Eats will start delivering marijuana straight to people’s homes across Canada's largest city.

Read More arrow_forward

DStv stopped working on many older Samsung smart TVs and some new Hisense ones

DStv stopped working on many older Samsung smart TVs and some new Hisense ones

17 October 2022 9:19 AM

Multichoice has cut service to paying customers who use the DStv app on older Samsungs and even some new Hisense smart TVs.

Read More arrow_forward

UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'

UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'

15 October 2022 11:57 AM

The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.

Read More arrow_forward

