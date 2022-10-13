Why free-to-air platforms need full access to broadcast national sporting events





Lester Kiewit speaks to the founder of Sportscape Media, Gary Rathbone, about the importance of free-to-air platforms having access to broadcast national sporting events.

Certain sporting events aren't always as accessible to the public as some content is exclusively broadcast on pay TV platforms like DStv.

This is due to licensing primarily being owned by private corporations like SuperSport.

This alienates audience members who cannot afford content aired behind a pay wall.

With most South Africans unable to access paid subscriptions due to affordability issues, many rely on free-to-air spaces to see some of their favourite sporting events.

The consequence of limited sports viewing is the stifling of the power of sports to connect the whole country.

The value of free-to-air spaces means that because it's free, you can get that reach that you can't get with content that's stuck behind a paywall... The numbers that one would get on SABC or a free-to-air space are tremendously higher than the numbers you get on a pay tv space. Gary Rathbone, founder - Sportscape Media

The free-to-air space is an exciting space and it needs more content, it needs more opportunities, so that people who can't afford to access content through pay TV can actually access the content that they want, and that they deserve. Gary Rathbone, founder - Sportscape Media

Scroll up for the full interview.