Edu dept refutes Operation Dudula's claim on hiring non-SA teachers over locals
- Anti-immigrant group Operation Dudula marched to the Gauteng Department of Education's offices on Thursday to express their concerns over the employment of foreign national educators over local teachers.
- The group demands an increase in employment opportunities for South Africans from the education department.
- Operation Dudula wants to see foreign national teachers removed from local posts.
Basic Education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga has refuted claims that the education sector’s employment practices prioritise South Africans.
Operation Dudula says 10 000 foreigners have been employed across South Africa. However, Mhlanga has refuted this calling this number false, outrageous and misleading.
In South Africa, we have got 4001 teachers and out of that we have got 2458 non-South African teachers appointed in our schools, of 2458, 1884 are now naturalised South Africans... and of that 409 are actually from Zimbabwe, which means 574 are on work permits. If you look at that it leaves you with about 400 or 500 people are foreigners working on work permits in our public schools.Elijah Mhlanga, Basic Education department spokesperson
According to Mhlanga, the public education system operates outside of sectors that accept general work permits, the department only makes exceptions for immigrants who are on the critical skills list.
The department points to the department of Home Affairs for the lack of regulation in the sector.
It begins with Home Affairs who should provide framework. The jobs they are applying for should be on the critical skills list.Elijah Mhlanga, Basic Education department spokesperson
In our case, we don’t entertain that because we are not in the general work part, we are in the education sector.Elijah Mhlanga, Basic Education department spokesperson
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : smolaw11/123rf.com
