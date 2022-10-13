Awards honour WC culture stars: A poet, a whistleblower and the CPT Opera
A literacy project founded by whistleblower Athol Williams and his wife Taryn Lock has scooped a coveted gong at the Western Cape Cultural Affairs Awards.
Read to Rise was among the winners at a ceremony held on Wednesday evening, taking the award for Substantial Contribution towards the Development and Advancement of Reading and Literacy.
The awards, in their 20th year, celebrate "cultural, linguistic and heritage excellence in the province".
The categories stretch across various fields including arts, culture, heritage, language, archives, libraries and museums, and include work done by organisations and individuals.
Taking to Facebook to celebrate the win, Williams wrote:
"WE WON: I am proud to announce that Read to Rise received the award for contribution towards the development and advancement of reading and literacy from the Western Cape Government. A HUGE congratulations to our leader Taryn Lock who works non-stop behind the scenes to ensure that our teams on the ground have everything they need and that our organisation is well run.”
Other winners on the night included the Cape Town Opera, taking the Neville Alexander Award for an Outstanding Contribution towards the Promotion of Multilingualism, and writer, poet, performer, and producer Siphokazi Jonas who bagged the Most Innovative Young Artist Award.
The Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport hosted the awards at the Artscape for the first time since 2019, following a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with CapeTalks's Africa Melane acting as Master of Ceremonies.
Head of Department Guy Redman emphasised the important role that those in the arts and culture sector play.
“Artists are courageous people because they seek the truth and they speak the truth. Artists bring imagination to us and we cannot hope without imagination."
For a full list of this year’s winners, click here:
