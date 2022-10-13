We are ready to negotiate, says Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
It has been a whirlwind past few weeks in Ukraine.
The Russian army suffered rout after rout, losing large areas it formerly occupied.
Then, with much haste, Vladimir Putin annexed four regions of Ukraine he did not fully control.
On the weekend, a powerful explosion damaged a bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea, followed by revenge attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.
On Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly voted on whether to condemn Russia’s annexation of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.
Of the 193 member states, only five countries - Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria, and Nicaragua – voted against condemning Russia.
Thirty-five countries – including China and South Africa – abstained.
It [annexations] is a response to the internal voices of dissent… mostly from radicals. People who think Putin is not tough enough…Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday returned to the topic of negotiations.
“We are always ready to negotiate,” said Lavrov.
“We just have not received any serious proposals”.
Putin is expecting that at some point, the United States will tell Zelensky to negotiate with Russia and accept its conditions.Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal
The Russian leader is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday to discuss negotiations.
Turkey is a member of NATO.
I’m amazed that Ukraine, a country of 40 million, is not counted! … Putin is giving his conditions for negotiations… and nobody asks about Ukraine’s conditions for negotiations!Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Kiewit interviewed Filatova – scroll up to listen.
