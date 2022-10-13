Robber who removed victim's ring using teeth convicted through DNA evidence
A 37-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal has been sentenced to 18 years for two house robberies he committed in 2016 and 2017 in Claremont.
Vusi Mahlangu from KZN was linked to one of the break-ins through DNA after he drank wine from a bottle in the house.
In the second robbery in 2017 he was also linked through DNA after he removed jewellery from the victim’s finger using his mouth and teeth.
He also stabbed the victim with a screw driver and stole jewellery items and other valuables.
Meanwhile, six years after attacking a couple with a hammer in their Claremont home, a man's been found guilty and sentenced to 26 years behind bars.
Phendula Mzanywa was convicted on charges of two counts of house robbery, and attempted murder after the 2016 break-in and assault.
Mzanywa gained access to the home by jumping over a wall, he then set upon the residents with a hammer and a chisel, leaving the 47-year-old husband in hospital in a coma for three months.
On the same day, he and co-accused Buhle Xinti targeted a property in Wynberg, tying up the elderly victim, before escaping with television sets and other valuables.
Xinti was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the same offences, while a third accused, a juvenile was acquitted.
Source : pixabay.com
