[LISTEN] We're going to be a great radio station - John Maytham, 14 October 1997
On this day, exactly 25 years ago, CapeTalk first took to the airwaves.
The broadcast starts off with an old-school jingle, and then the now-familiar voice of John Maytham welcomes our very first listeners.
A very good morning to you, the very first listeners to CapeTalk as we come to you live from our Bree Street studios with Cape Town’s first talk radio station! I’m John Maytham and, unusually for me, I’m almost at a loss for words…John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk
Maytham, unsurprisingly, then turns to the poetry of William Shakespeare.
To business that we love we rise betimes and go to it with delight! I’ve never gone to anything with greater delight than to this first broadcast of the first show on the first talk radio station in the first city of the land!John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk
We want to become part of your lives – your source of information, entertainment, scandal, and fun. We want to be your contact with your community. We are going to be a great radio station for this great city…John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk
Maytham then cuts to Eyewitness News for a report by Jane Dutton about Cape Town’s booming sex trade and its estimated 400 brothels.
Scroll up to listen to CapeTalk's very first broadcast.
