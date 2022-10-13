Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams
The ANC proposes a no-confidence motion against Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. Councillor Jongizizwe Dlabathi, ANC whip in Ekurhuleni has the in-depth of this issue.
With continued losses, how will the Democratic Alliance deal with this motion of no confidence? Will brand DA survive this? Solly Moeng, brand Expect spoke to this issue and says we should be aware of opportunists in this issue.
Eyewitness News associate politics editor Tshidi Madia takes us through the ANC CR22 slate ahead of the December elective conference.
Transnet has tabled a new wage offer. Cobus van Vuuren, UNTU general secretary, responds.
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhebane wants to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal to lift her suspension. Lindsay Dentlinger is following this story and shared her insights.
One of the co-accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial - Bongani Ntanzi - has applied for bail after two years in prison. Eyewitness News reporter Benedatte Wicks has the details from court.
An elusive Joburg arsonist has appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court. Alfa Ramushwana, Eyewitness News reporter, is following this story and files a report.
Women in maritime in SA only amounts to 2%. The South African Marine Safety Authority and the Moses Kotane Institute will hold the World Maritime Day Parallel Event. Motheo Khoaripe, 702’s business anchor, has the details from the conference.
PanSALB announces 2022 SA word of the year finalists #2022SAWordoftheYear #InternationalDictionaryDay. Ntombi Huluhulu - PanSALB spokesperson. Phala Phala and Loadshedding being among the finalist.
People should be aware of links that carry scams, especially during this time of the year. Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO at ESET Southern Africa, has some insights and self-help strategies for you.
