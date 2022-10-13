Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances
Africa Melane spoke to Ernest North - co-founder at Naked Insurance about how water shedding can have an impact on your home valuables and how you can protect yourself.
Naked Insurance has cautioned home and business owners to be mindful of leaving taps open during water shedding.
Rand Water is implementing Stage 2 water restrictions in Gauteng as the province battles water shortages amid a heatwave and high water consumption by residents.
Speaking to Africa Melane, North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap or taps have been left open.
Irreparable damage to home valuables as a result of flooding, and if you live in a complex setting, water filtering through to other units and causing damage are some of the risks.
Water shedding can also have an effect on your geyser - depending on its design, if your water supply is low or intermittent. North advises that you switch off your geyser completely if you know that your water supply will be off for a while, as that is good for the longer term of your geyser's life.
North has advised homeowners to insure valuable items to mitigate the possible risks of water damage.
Water shedding does bring a risk and we have seen people opening a tap and because the water supply is low or not on, they leave the room or the house and unfortunately when water supply returns, it does damage.Ernest North, Co-founder - Naked insurance
Permanent fixtures like carpets even at a complex or apartment block, the water can filter through to do damage. Further damage is done to your geyser if the water supply is low, and people must know when to best switch off your geysers on the main electricity supply.Ernest North, Co-founder - Naked insurance
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42136725_open-outdoor-faucet-wasted-water-.html
More from Local
Inside the mind of a child rapist: Why would anyone commit such a heinous crime?
John Maytham speaks to Dr Larissa Panieri-Peter, forensic psychiatrist about the brutal murder of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo.Read More
New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO
First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.Read More
'80% of workers back at Transnet, ports backlog will be cleared in 6-9 weeks'
Transnet expects to be 'at full tilt' by Thursday, after its majority union agreed to a 3-year wage deal.Read More
Digital crime: Huge spike in fraudulent banking + vehicle finance applications
'The numbers are scary.' The South African Banking Risk Information Centre has released the 'white-collar' crime stats for 2021.Read More
DA concerned that Koeberg's life extension project is in crisis
John Maytham speaks to Kevin Mileham, DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.Read More
Reserve Bank targets Markus Jooste (ex-Steinhoff CEO), starts attaching assets
Five years after the news broke of SA's biggest corporate scam, the South African Reserve Bank is going after disgraced former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.Read More
Construction Mafia: Company pulls out of KwaZulu-Natal over security concerns
John Maytham speaks to Wikus Lategan, CEO of Calgro M3.Read More
EXPLAINER: Isolated thunderstoms and what to expect
Weather systems are weaker during this time of the year and there won’t be any large-scale or widespread thunderstorms.Read More
Load shedding to continue until Friday – Eskom
The struggling electricity supplier ramped up load shedding to stage 4 after five generators at several power stations broke down.Read More
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children
Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
More from Lifestyle
One gym visit a week can drastically reduce depression risk in women - UCT study
The study found that physical activity reduces the risk of depression risk in women, but not in men.Read More
New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO
First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.Read More
The complexities of transracial adoption in South Africa
Transracial adoption can be a complex situation to experience both as the adopter and adoptee.Read More
How inequity in South Africa impacts the queer community’s mental health
Despite the strides we've made in the country in terms of equal rights, you'd be hard-pressed to encounter a queer person who has never experienced some form of discrimination.Read More
Steps to boost your creativity and innovation
Master of Creativity and Innovation Coaching Michael Lee talks to Aubrey Masango about the process of developing one's creativity.Read More
Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property
Location, location, location … How to go about choosing the right area in which to buy an investment property.Read More
Snacking on air: Are manufacturers underfilling chips packets?
'Business Insider' has recently done an experiment to find the answer to a question most of us have asked: how much air is in a bag of chips?Read More
Calls to ban ownership of pit bulls mount
"It is time that the SA government imposes a complete ban on the ownership of pit bulls as domestic animals," reads the petition.Read More
Singer Jodi Fredericks reaching for stars (and stripes) at top US music school
Local singer/songwriter Jodi Fredericks has been accepted to study at the prestigious Berklee Music College in Boston.Read More