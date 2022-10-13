Who are Ramaphosa’s top guns?





-The CR22 caucus in the ANC has revealed the candidates for Ramaphosa's top 6

-They include Senzo Mchunu, Gwede Mantashe and Fikile Mbalula

-The candidate names have caused upset within the Ramaphosa faction

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

South Africa is gearing up for another contentious ANC elective conference in December, after Cyril Ramaphosa’s caucus revealed his running mates for the all important top six positions within the party.

Ramaphosa's slate does however contain some surprises.

Senzo Mchunu will run as the candidate for deputy president, Gwede Mantashe for chairperson, Fikile Mbalula as secretary general, Febe Potgieter-Gqubele as his deputy, and Gwen Ramokgopa for treasurer general.

It’s understood the candidate nominations caused an upset, after several Ramaphosa allies put up their hands to run on the CR22 ticket.

Lester Kiewit speaks to EWN reporter Tshidi Madia about the contested race for the ANC's Top Six.

Slate politics is not new to us, but more importantly, nothing is cast in stone. Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

Mchunu’s nomination seemed to cause the most controversy.

Many had thought ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile would be the frontrunner along with current deputy president David Mabuza.

Mabuza may be known as the 'cat’ because of his nine lives, but Madia predicts that he may struggle to make a formidable comeback.

At some point, I’ve heard from insiders that he felt aggrieved that he’s being overlooked. But a lot of people are saying we need to look back at the gambles he took to flip size as that made him untrustworthy to many. Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

What’s interesting about DD is that he did show up alongside Paul Matashile. Mashatile is not being punished for being the face of flipping and he continues to be celebrated. Even though he doesn’t make it onto this slate, we hear provinces saying they want to see Mashatile being nominated. But as far as he’s concerned, it does feel that the conversation has left him [DD] behind. Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

Questions have also arisen over the emergence of Senzo Mchunu.

The idea that they thought they could make him a deputy president candidate at the last minute, already makes him a non starter. I think it’s a little too late to put his name in the hat for deputy president. People expected him [Ramaphosa ]to give the nod to Ronald Lamola, Mamaloko Kubayi or even Paul Mashatile. There’s a lot of people upset with his lineup of people being proposed. Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

