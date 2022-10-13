Who are Ramaphosa’s top guns?

Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:15
What's the benefits of citizenship by investment (CBI) programme for South Africans?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Micha Emmet
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Loop Taxi App
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Jamie Wyngaard
Today at 10:05
Heritage Hour: mentalism & 'magic' with Larry Soffer
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Larry Soffer - Mentalist at ...
Today at 11:05
President Ramaphosa & leadership or lack there off
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Xolani Dube - Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development
Today at 11:32
A Champagne conversation with Moët & Chandon's with Amine Ghanem
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Amine Ghanem - winemaker at Moët & Chandon
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Inside the mind of a child rapist: Why would anyone commit such a heinous crime? John Maytham speaks to Dr Larissa Panieri-Peter, forensic psychiatrist about the brutal murder of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo. 19 October 2022 4:43 AM
New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media sti... 18 October 2022 9:33 PM
'80% of workers back at Transnet, ports backlog will be cleared in 6-9 weeks' Transnet expects to be 'at full tilt' by Thursday, after its majority union agreed to a 3-year wage deal. 18 October 2022 8:52 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? M... 18 October 2022 12:59 PM
ANC deputy president nominee wants to see more young women in top positions Mmamoloko Kubayi is the only woman candidate running for the position of African National Congress deputy president. 18 October 2022 10:11 AM
Withdrawal of ministerial handbook a victory for the people: DA After significant public pressure, the president withdrew the ministerial handbook determining perks for the executive. 18 October 2022 7:20 AM
View all Politics
Strong growth for Pick n Pay as new strategy with Qualisave stores pays off Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's latest results and the recently-launched 'Ekuseni' strategy. 18 October 2022 6:09 PM
Digital crime: Huge spike in fraudulent banking + vehicle finance applications 'The numbers are scary.' The South African Banking Risk Information Centre has released the 'white-collar' crime stats for 2021. 18 October 2022 5:31 PM
Reserve Bank targets Markus Jooste (ex-Steinhoff CEO), starts attaching assets Five years after the news broke of SA's biggest corporate scam, the South African Reserve Bank is going after disgraced former Ste... 18 October 2022 4:51 PM
View all Business
One gym visit a week can drastically reduce depression risk in women - UCT study The study found that physical activity reduces the risk of depression risk in women, but not in men. 19 October 2022 4:45 AM
The complexities of transracial adoption in South Africa Transracial adoption can be a complex situation to experience both as the adopter and adoptee. 18 October 2022 3:24 PM
How inequity in South Africa impacts the queer community’s mental health Despite the strides we've made in the country in terms of equal rights, you'd be hard-pressed to encounter a queer person who has... 18 October 2022 2:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million). 14 October 2022 11:41 AM
View all Sport
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72 Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Har... 15 October 2022 8:43 AM
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'. 12 October 2022 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference' Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler. 18 October 2022 12:29 PM
View all World
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
View all Africa
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst' The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa. 12 October 2022 12:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Who are Ramaphosa’s top guns?

13 October 2022 12:20 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
Senzo Mchunu
Top Six

Lester Kiewit speaks to EWN reporter Tshidi Madia about Cyril Ramaphosa's slate to contest the top six positions in the ruling party.

-The CR22 caucus in the ANC has revealed the candidates for Ramaphosa's top 6

-They include Senzo Mchunu, Gwede Mantashe and Fikile Mbalula

-The candidate names have caused upset within the Ramaphosa faction

_

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

South Africa is gearing up for another contentious ANC elective conference in December, after Cyril Ramaphosa’s caucus revealed his running mates for the all important top six positions within the party.

Ramaphosa's slate does however contain some surprises.

Senzo Mchunu will run as the candidate for deputy president, Gwede Mantashe for chairperson, Fikile Mbalula as secretary general, Febe Potgieter-Gqubele as his deputy, and Gwen Ramokgopa for treasurer general.

It’s understood the candidate nominations caused an upset, after several Ramaphosa allies put up their hands to run on the CR22 ticket.

Lester Kiewit speaks to EWN reporter Tshidi Madia about the contested race for the ANC's Top Six.

Slate politics is not new to us, but more importantly, nothing is cast in stone.

Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

Mchunu’s nomination seemed to cause the most controversy.

Many had thought ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile would be the frontrunner along with current deputy president David Mabuza.

Mabuza may be known as the 'cat’ because of his nine lives, but Madia predicts that he may struggle to make a formidable comeback.

At some point, I’ve heard from insiders that he felt aggrieved that he’s being overlooked. But a lot of people are saying we need to look back at the gambles he took to flip size as that made him untrustworthy to many.

Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

What’s interesting about DD is that he did show up alongside Paul Matashile. Mashatile is not being punished for being the face of flipping and he continues to be celebrated. Even though he doesn’t make it onto this slate, we hear provinces saying they want to see Mashatile being nominated. But as far as he’s concerned, it does feel that the conversation has left him [DD] behind.

Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

Questions have also arisen over the emergence of Senzo Mchunu.

The idea that they thought they could make him a deputy president candidate at the last minute, already makes him a non starter. I think it’s a little too late to put his name in the hat for deputy president. People expected him [Ramaphosa ]to give the nod to Ronald Lamola, Mamaloko Kubayi or even Paul Mashatile. There’s a lot of people upset with his lineup of people being proposed.

Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

Scroll up for the interview.




13 October 2022 12:20 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
Senzo Mchunu
Top Six

More from Local

Ntokozo Zikhali is accused of the rape and murder of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo. He appeared in the Benoni Magistrates Court on 17 October 2022. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

Inside the mind of a child rapist: Why would anyone commit such a heinous crime?

19 October 2022 4:43 AM

John Maytham speaks to Dr Larissa Panieri-Peter, forensic psychiatrist about the brutal murder of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO

18 October 2022 9:33 PM

First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cargo ships in the Port of Richards Bay. Picture: @TransnetNPA/Twitter

'80% of workers back at Transnet, ports backlog will be cleared in 6-9 weeks'

18 October 2022 8:52 PM

Transnet expects to be 'at full tilt' by Thursday, after its majority union agreed to a 3-year wage deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: kalhh on Pixabay

Digital crime: Huge spike in fraudulent banking + vehicle finance applications

18 October 2022 5:31 PM

'The numbers are scary.' The South African Banking Risk Information Centre has released the 'white-collar' crime stats for 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

DA concerned that Koeberg's life extension project is in crisis

18 October 2022 5:29 PM

John Maytham speaks to Kevin Mileham, DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste in Parliament on 5 September 2018. Picture: EWN

Reserve Bank targets Markus Jooste (ex-Steinhoff CEO), starts attaching assets

18 October 2022 4:51 PM

Five years after the news broke of SA's biggest corporate scam, the South African Reserve Bank is going after disgraced former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nenovbrothers/123rf.com

Construction Mafia: Company pulls out of KwaZulu-Natal over security concerns

18 October 2022 4:28 PM

John Maytham speaks to Wikus Lategan, CEO of Calgro M3.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Thunderstorms are predicted for cities in Gauteng, including Johannesburg, on 10 October 2019. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.

EXPLAINER: Isolated thunderstoms and what to expect

18 October 2022 2:52 PM

Weather systems are weaker during this time of the year and there won’t be any large-scale or widespread thunderstorms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Load shedding to continue until Friday – Eskom

18 October 2022 1:44 PM

The struggling electricity supplier ramped up load shedding to stage 4 after five generators at several power stations broke down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children

18 October 2022 12:59 PM

Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children

18 October 2022 12:59 PM

Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC's Mmamoloko Kubayi at the sixth national policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

ANC deputy president nominee wants to see more young women in top positions

18 October 2022 10:11 AM

Mmamoloko Kubayi is the only woman candidate running for the position of African National Congress deputy president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: DA spokesperson for Public Service and Administration Leon Schreiber. Picture: Parliament

Withdrawal of ministerial handbook a victory for the people: DA

18 October 2022 7:20 AM

After significant public pressure, the president withdrew the ministerial handbook determining perks for the executive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: a grieving father reacts to his child's alleged murderer

17 October 2022 12:50 PM

Mandy Wiener is back to bring you the latest news making headlines together with expects, all in sixty minutes. Here are the conversations covered in today's Midday Report Express.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss @ wirestock/123rf.com

UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'

15 October 2022 11:57 AM

The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile addresses the media at the Mlangeni’s home on 28 July 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile

15 October 2022 8:26 AM

Dealing with ANC salaries, where he stands on corruption allegations against presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC problems, the party's treasurer general Paul Mashatile is ready to lead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CapeTalk bought every ad in the Cape Times and Cape Argus for the launch in 1997.

25 things that happened in 1997 - the year CapeTalk was launched

14 October 2022 5:51 AM

We're celebrating our 25th birthday today and have gone back to find 25 historic moments from 1997 that had everyone talking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bain & Company. © monticello/123rf.com

Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'

13 October 2022 7:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams

13 October 2022 12:11 PM

Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is still holding the fort this week and delivered the below interviews.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country?

12 October 2022 5:16 PM

Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent more of the same in future?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Inside the mind of a child rapist: Why would anyone commit such a heinous crime?

Local

Reserve Bank targets Markus Jooste (ex-Steinhoff CEO), starts attaching assets

Business Local

Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people

Business World

EWN Highlights

SA being greylisted doesn't augur well for country's image, warns Maswanganyi

19 October 2022 7:47 AM

Court ruling expected on way forward in Zuma arms deal matter

19 October 2022 7:40 AM

DCS denies Lindiwe Sisulu's claims that John Block removed from parole list

19 October 2022 7:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA