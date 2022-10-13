Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
New book explores contentious topic of farm murders in SA

13 October 2022 1:21 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Crime
Farm murders
Race
labourers

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Nechama Brodie about her book "Farm Killings in South Africa", which challenges many of the myths propagated over the years.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Nechama Brodie about her book about why her book explores this contentious topic.

Farmers protest behind a police barrier of razorwire during the court appearance of two suspects accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner in Senekal in the Free State on 16 October 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Farmers protest behind a police barrier of razorwire during the court appearance of two suspects accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner in Senekal in the Free State on 16 October 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

In her book "Farm Killings In South Africa", Dr Nechama Brodie includes decades of news reports, statistical data, legal cases and expert research on violence on farms, including violence experienced by farm labourers and in black communities surrounding mostly white-owned farmlands.

Brodie's aim is to explore and challenge some of the narratives surrounding farm killings in South Africa. Are they political, criminal, is one group disproportionately targeted over another?

For one, Brodie argues that farm killings cannot be divorced from the context of South Africa's violence and crimes.

During lockdown, the horrible murder of Brendin Horner flipped the town of Senekal. Everyone was walking on a knife edge. It became clear that it was an issue that despite being small by numbers, it had a disproportionate impact on how we viewed ourselves in South Africa and community safety and stability.

Dr Nechama Brodie, Farm Killings In South Africa author

Amid widespread criticism that the extent of farm attacks has been exaggerated, Brodie said farm attacks are regardless, real.

People are being targeted because they live in remote areas. Many farmers have weapons and cash on hand to pay labourers and they’re being murdered and beaten in horrific ways.

Dr Nechama Brodie, Farm Killings In South Africa author

What my book sets out to explore is that it’s not only white farmers experiencing this violence. There’s a flipside to this which is the violence experienced by labourers and the communities living around farms, that doesn’t get spoken about. Unfortunately, the kind of violence experienced is not really different to what’s happening elsewhere in South Africa. We’re all in this terrible boat together.

Dr Nechama Brodie, Farm Killings In South Africa author

While the discourse around farm killings has been politicised, Brodie said this issue must be interrogated in the context of South Africa’s violence and crime.

We don’t live in a country where if you’re right-wing you don’t deserve protection. I think our government has failed these communities by dismissing these concerns. It would be great to push for more support and better community engagement, but it can’t be done on the basis of race. If farmers are going to say white farmers need attention, it won’t succeed. This is what this books hope to challenge.

Dr Nechama Brodie, Farm Killings In South Africa author

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.




