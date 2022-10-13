Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] 477 whales die after stranding themselves on a remote beach

13 October 2022 11:31 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
New Zealand
Whale
Adam Gilchrist
whales
Lester Kiewit
stranded whales
Good morning Cape Town

Having so many whales stranded in one location is unusual but not unheard of.

Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 4:44).

Hundreds of whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand islands.

Rescuers could not “re-float” any of the 477 whales and all of them passed naturally or were euthanised.

This is just awful! … A long line… of whales… heart-breaking…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Whales are meant to be blooming smart; what are they doing? … It’s tearing human hearts apart!

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 4:44).




