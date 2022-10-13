[WATCH] 477 whales die after stranding themselves on a remote beach
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 4:44).
Hundreds of whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand islands.
Rescuers could not “re-float” any of the 477 whales and all of them passed naturally or were euthanised.
477 pilot whales die in New Zealand after beaching themselves on two remote islands pic.twitter.com/QAhHkYMcEq— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 12, 2022
This is just awful! … A long line… of whales… heart-breaking…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Whales are meant to be blooming smart; what are they doing? … It’s tearing human hearts apart!Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
