[WATCH] 477 whales die after stranding themselves on a remote beach

Hundreds of whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand islands.

Rescuers could not “re-float” any of the 477 whales and all of them passed naturally or were euthanised.

477 pilot whales die in New Zealand after beaching themselves on two remote islands pic.twitter.com/QAhHkYMcEq — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 12, 2022

This is just awful! … A long line… of whales… heart-breaking… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Whales are meant to be blooming smart; what are they doing? … It’s tearing human hearts apart! Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

