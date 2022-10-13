Project Noordhoeked to host fundraising auction to help keep Noordhoek clean
Pippa Hudson speaks to co-founder of local NPO Project Noordhoeked - Karoline Hanks and owner of Wawa Wooden Surfboards, Cobus Joubert, about the organisation and its Saturday fundraising auction on at Cafe Roux in Noordhoek.
The NPO helps keep the Noordhoek Valley clean from environmental spoils by clearing up the roadsides and removing litter and ocean plastic from the beach.
In the past two years, Project Noordhoeked has cleared up over two tons of litter from the area.
If people passing through Noordhoek see that we care and we love it and, obviously, see the beach is in a fairly pristine condition, we believe that people won't trash it as they pass through... It's job creation and it's good for the environment.Karoline Hanks, co-founder - Project Noordhoeked
The NPO gets funding predominantly from the local community - which covers the organisation's bills and employee wages.
The aim of the fundraising auction is to help keep the organisation afloat so that they can continue keeping Noordhoek Valley clean.
The NPO will be teaming up with local sustainable surfboard maker, Wawa Wooden Surfboards, for the star auction item - a surfboard made entirely of waste collected by Project Noordhoeked called 'Starfish'.
It's a very nice fit to be supporting [Project Noordhoeked]... Surfboards are very much petroleum, and oil, and nasty stuff, and I thought that it would be quite nice to make a board that can symbolize that and use the rubbish that came off the beach. So, we got bags full of rubbish that was collected by Karoline and her team, and we turned that into a surfboard.Cobus Joubert, owner - Wawa Wooden Surfboards
Though the event has sold out, it will have an online silent auction component with Noordhoek Auctioneers.
You can find out more here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : Picture: Barbara Friedman
More from Lifestyle
One gym visit a week can drastically reduce depression risk in women - UCT study
The study found that physical activity reduces the risk of depression risk in women, but not in men.Read More
New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO
First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.Read More
The complexities of transracial adoption in South Africa
Transracial adoption can be a complex situation to experience both as the adopter and adoptee.Read More
How inequity in South Africa impacts the queer community’s mental health
Despite the strides we've made in the country in terms of equal rights, you'd be hard-pressed to encounter a queer person who has never experienced some form of discrimination.Read More
Steps to boost your creativity and innovation
Master of Creativity and Innovation Coaching Michael Lee talks to Aubrey Masango about the process of developing one's creativity.Read More
Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property
Location, location, location … How to go about choosing the right area in which to buy an investment property.Read More
Snacking on air: Are manufacturers underfilling chips packets?
'Business Insider' has recently done an experiment to find the answer to a question most of us have asked: how much air is in a bag of chips?Read More
Calls to ban ownership of pit bulls mount
"It is time that the SA government imposes a complete ban on the ownership of pit bulls as domestic animals," reads the petition.Read More
Singer Jodi Fredericks reaching for stars (and stripes) at top US music school
Local singer/songwriter Jodi Fredericks has been accepted to study at the prestigious Berklee Music College in Boston.Read More