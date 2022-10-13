Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Project Noordhoeked to host fundraising auction to help keep Noordhoek clean

13 October 2022 2:23 PM
by Devon Thomas
Project Noordhoeked will be having a fundraising auction on Saturday at Cafe Roux in Noordhoek.

Pippa Hudson speaks to co-founder of local NPO Project Noordhoeked - Karoline Hanks and owner of Wawa Wooden Surfboards, Cobus Joubert, about the organisation and its Saturday fundraising auction on at Cafe Roux in Noordhoek.

The NPO helps keep the Noordhoek Valley clean from environmental spoils by clearing up the roadsides and removing litter and ocean plastic from the beach.

In the past two years, Project Noordhoeked has cleared up over two tons of litter from the area.

If people passing through Noordhoek see that we care and we love it and, obviously, see the beach is in a fairly pristine condition, we believe that people won't trash it as they pass through... It's job creation and it's good for the environment.

Karoline Hanks, co-founder - Project Noordhoeked

The NPO gets funding predominantly from the local community - which covers the organisation's bills and employee wages.

The aim of the fundraising auction is to help keep the organisation afloat so that they can continue keeping Noordhoek Valley clean.

The NPO will be teaming up with local sustainable surfboard maker, Wawa Wooden Surfboards, for the star auction item - a surfboard made entirely of waste collected by Project Noordhoeked called 'Starfish'.

It's a very nice fit to be supporting [Project Noordhoeked]... Surfboards are very much petroleum, and oil, and nasty stuff, and I thought that it would be quite nice to make a board that can symbolize that and use the rubbish that came off the beach. So, we got bags full of rubbish that was collected by Karoline and her team, and we turned that into a surfboard.

Cobus Joubert, owner - Wawa Wooden Surfboards

Though the event has sold out, it will have an online silent auction component with Noordhoek Auctioneers.

You can find out more here.

Scroll up for the full interview.




