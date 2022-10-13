Greta Thunberg comes out in support of nuclear power





Clarence Ford interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Nik Martin (skip to 2:28).

Germany is making a mistake by abandoning nuclear power, according to climate activist Greta Thunberg.

She recognised how controversial her position is, referring to the matter as “a very infected debate”.

"I welcome the support of Greta Thunberg for the FDP position to keep our nuclear plants on the grid,” said Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Greta Thunberg. © Liv Oeian/123rf.com

RELATED: My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday

She was speaking in response to Germany being forced to restart mothballed coal plants while extending the life of three nuclear power plants that were due to close at the end of the year. Nik Martin, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

Her comments in support of nuclear do put her at odds with some other environmental campaigners… Nik Martin, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

Ford interviewed Martin – scroll up to listen (skip to 2:28).