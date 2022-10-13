Greta Thunberg comes out in support of nuclear power
Clarence Ford interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Nik Martin (skip to 2:28).
Germany is making a mistake by abandoning nuclear power, according to climate activist Greta Thunberg.
She recognised how controversial her position is, referring to the matter as “a very infected debate”.
"I welcome the support of Greta Thunberg for the FDP position to keep our nuclear plants on the grid,” said Finance Minister Christian Lindner.
RELATED: My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday
She was speaking in response to Germany being forced to restart mothballed coal plants while extending the life of three nuclear power plants that were due to close at the end of the year.Nik Martin, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Her comments in support of nuclear do put her at odds with some other environmental campaigners…Nik Martin, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Ford interviewed Martin – scroll up to listen (skip to 2:28).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/Greta_Thunberg.html?sti=m68v2qglx63fozyz8a|&mediapopup=141398549
More from Business
New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO
First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.Read More
'80% of workers back at Transnet, ports backlog will be cleared in 6-9 weeks'
Transnet expects to be 'at full tilt' by Thursday, after its majority union agreed to a 3-year wage deal.Read More
Strong growth for Pick n Pay as new strategy with Qualisave stores pays off
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's latest results and the recently-launched 'Ekuseni' strategy.Read More
Digital crime: Huge spike in fraudulent banking + vehicle finance applications
'The numbers are scary.' The South African Banking Risk Information Centre has released the 'white-collar' crime stats for 2021.Read More
Reserve Bank targets Markus Jooste (ex-Steinhoff CEO), starts attaching assets
Five years after the news broke of SA's biggest corporate scam, the South African Reserve Bank is going after disgraced former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.Read More
US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'
Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.Read More
Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people
The country’s population is imploding amid a protracted crisis that is shaking Latin America.Read More
Class action suit takes on banks over auctioned properties
Lester Kiewit speaks to Advocate Douglas Shaw about a court battle to bring a R60 billion class action suit against banks for auctioning properties at below market value.Read More
Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property
Location, location, location … How to go about choosing the right area in which to buy an investment property.Read More
More from World
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?
Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones.Read More
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception
In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".Read More
US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'
Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.Read More
Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people
The country’s population is imploding amid a protracted crisis that is shaking Latin America.Read More
What do South Africans need to know about getting UK citizenship?
People may want to get British citizenship for a number of reasons but how difficult is this process?Read More
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones
Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.Read More
UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'
The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.Read More
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72
Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Harry Potter films.Read More
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids
It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.Read More