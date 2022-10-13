Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

Greta Thunberg comes out in support of nuclear power

13 October 2022 12:37 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Nuclear power
Nuclear energy
Carbon pollution
Fossil fuels
Coal
Greta Thunberg
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
Deutsche Welle
War in Ukraine
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Nik Martin

Her position on nuclear energy puts her in conflict with some environmentalists.

Clarence Ford interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Nik Martin.

Germany is making a mistake by abandoning nuclear power, according to climate activist Greta Thunberg.

She recognised how controversial her position is, referring to the matter as “a very infected debate”.

"I welcome the support of Greta Thunberg for the FDP position to keep our nuclear plants on the grid,” said Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Greta Thunberg. © Liv Oeian/123rf.com
Greta Thunberg. © Liv Oeian/123rf.com

RELATED: My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday

She was speaking in response to Germany being forced to restart mothballed coal plants while extending the life of three nuclear power plants that were due to close at the end of the year.

Nik Martin, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

Her comments in support of nuclear do put her at odds with some other environmental campaigners…

Nik Martin, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

Ford interviewed Martin – scroll up to listen.























