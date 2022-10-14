Is the tobacco bill over-regulation or public good?
In South Africa, smoking results in close to 60% of lung cancer deaths.
Smoking also contributed to a further R14 billion worth of healthcare problems.
The proposed government smoker’s bill, if passed, will ban smoking indoors, smoking in a car, or at home in the presence of a non-smoker and seeks to change the way e-cigarette products can be marketed or sold.
Products such as e-cigarettes, vaping products are currently not regulated, and yet there’s evidence that there are health risks that are associated with them.Dr Lynn Moeng-Mahlangu – chief director of health promotion at the Health Department
Gcoyi agrees that the vaping industry needs to be regulated as it puts consumer safety at the forefront but disagrees with the proposed form of regulation.
According to Gcoyi, the proposed legislation does not take into account smokers who are struggling to quit smoking or do not want to quit smoking.
This is not the way we go about regulating the vaping industry. It is a proven fact that it is a less harmful alternative to smoking, not that it’s not without risk… it is less harmful than smoking tobacco.Asanda Gcoyi - chief executive of Vapour Products Association of South Africa
Mnguni says that the Department of Health doesn’t engage with industries when passing laws and that other industries will be impacted by this bill, adding that the Department of Health should consider it.
He further said the problem is not the bill but the enforcement of the proposed bill.
The biggest challenge is that regulation doesn’t necessarily work, enforcement of laws is pivotal.Sinenhlanhla Mnguni - chairperson of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association
It’s not a stop, we are not banning the product, they have to be regulated and marketed safely... Health is losing much more in treating illnesses that are caused by both cigarettes and these new generation products.Dr Lynn Moeng-Mahlangu – chief director of health promotion at the Health Department
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Is the tobacco bill over-regulation or public good?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111174436_don-t-smoke-sign-no-smoking-sign-in-in-coffee-cafe.html?term=no%2Bsmoking%2Bsign&vti=o4dytp2dfuanmc92oc-1-2
More from Local
Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee
Markus Jooste will answer allegations at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum says trustee Rian du Plessis, in response to opinions from Christo Wiese and Rob Rose.Read More
Why Judge Koen might want to recuse himself from Zuma's corruption trial
Judge Piet Koen has requested that any parties who want to give an argument about his recusal in former president Jacob Zuma's arms deal case should submit their intention by 3 November.Read More
Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers.Read More
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized
Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
Cape Town’s new Loop taxi app will offer commuters safer rides at cheaper prices
Clarence Ford spoke to Loop team members Jamie Wyngaard and Imtiyaaz Riley.Read More
Ready For Take-Off: Turbo Charging African Payments
ABSA Corporate and Investment Banking experts outline the rise of electronic payments in Africa and how it will continue to boom.Read More
Consumer price inflation figure ticks lower for September
Stats SA says its been measured at 7.5% for September, slightly down from 7.6% in August.Read More
A few days left to have your say on metered-taxi supply and demand in Cape Town
The City's survey was developed to determine the demand for and supply of metered-taxi services across the city.Read More
Out of the ashes: Beautiful blooms cover fire-ravaged Helderberg Nature Reserve
A stunning burst of new growth is revitalising Helderberg Nature Reserve following a fire that swept through the area.Read More