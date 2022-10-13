Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens
Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank.
- The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar
- Markets were affected by fears of more US interest rate hikes and speculation that the UK government could backtrack on its controversial mini budget
Thursday was "a messy day" on world markets, as Bruce Whitfield puts it.
The two driving factors were fears of more interest rate hikes in the US and speculation that the UK government could make a U-turn on its controversial "mini-budget".
The rand took a pummeling as both the dollar and the pound strengthened.
RELATED: UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning
Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank (RBM).
Thulare says it's difficult at this point to pinpoint the biggest factor affecting the currency, with "a cocktail of issues" at play.
At this point in time we don't know whether it's a case of do we look at the US Fed, do we look at the UK, do we look at issues locally or do we also look at the energy sector from a Russia-Ukraine perspective... It just feels like a cocktail of issues at this point in time.Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - Rand Merchant Bank
If you look beyond what is happening in the US and the UK, even locally just our own issues are shooting us to other levels. We're talking about the potential greylisting, there are the Eskom issues...Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - Rand Merchant Bank
...and the big one which is obviously Transnet, that also going to be affecting sentiment, especially considering that last year we really had some great revenue sources from the mining companies on the back of the commodity boom...Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - Rand Merchant Bank
Thulare believes it's only going to get worse, especially considering that, from a South African perspective, there is the ANC Elective Conference also taking place in a few months.
There could potentially be an emergency Reserve Bank meeting, he speculates.
The one thing that doesn't make it harder are the minutes from the Fed last night, showing officials agreeing that they're ready to hike rates... something that we need to brace ourselves for, especially after we saw the US CTI numbers today still at 40-year highs, underscoring the persistence of inflation...Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - Rand Merchant Bank
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa_rand.html
More from Business
New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO
First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.Read More
'80% of workers back at Transnet, ports backlog will be cleared in 6-9 weeks'
Transnet expects to be 'at full tilt' by Thursday, after its majority union agreed to a 3-year wage deal.Read More
Strong growth for Pick n Pay as new strategy with Qualisave stores pays off
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's latest results and the recently-launched 'Ekuseni' strategy.Read More
Digital crime: Huge spike in fraudulent banking + vehicle finance applications
'The numbers are scary.' The South African Banking Risk Information Centre has released the 'white-collar' crime stats for 2021.Read More
Reserve Bank targets Markus Jooste (ex-Steinhoff CEO), starts attaching assets
Five years after the news broke of SA's biggest corporate scam, the South African Reserve Bank is going after disgraced former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.Read More
US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'
Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.Read More
Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people
The country’s population is imploding amid a protracted crisis that is shaking Latin America.Read More
Class action suit takes on banks over auctioned properties
Lester Kiewit speaks to Advocate Douglas Shaw about a court battle to bring a R60 billion class action suit against banks for auctioning properties at below market value.Read More
Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property
Location, location, location … How to go about choosing the right area in which to buy an investment property.Read More
More from World
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?
Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones.Read More
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception
In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".Read More
US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'
Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.Read More
Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people
The country’s population is imploding amid a protracted crisis that is shaking Latin America.Read More
What do South Africans need to know about getting UK citizenship?
People may want to get British citizenship for a number of reasons but how difficult is this process?Read More
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones
Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.Read More
UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'
The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.Read More
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72
Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Harry Potter films.Read More
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids
It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.Read More