Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to feel the end-of-year vibes this weekend





We’re halfway through October and the end of the year is creeping ever closer.

With that in mind take a weekend to get into the end-of-year spirit with movies, markets, festivals and more.

Here are five ways to get into holiday mode this weekend.

TABLE MOUNTAIN AERIAL CABLEWAY

If you are not sure how you want to spend your weekend, maybe you need a change of scenery and there is no better way to get that than the Table Mountain Cableway.

Voted the best tourist destination for 2022 by Kfm’s Best of the Cape, there is no better way to view your city than from the top of its iconic mountain.

See more here.

BLUE BIRD GARAGE MARKET

If you are looking for an outing that is fit for the whole family (dogs included) the Blue Bird Garage Market could be exactly what you need this Friday.

With a play area for children, choices of bars for adults and food to suit any pallet you are sure to find whatever you need to get into the weekend mood.

See more here.

JACK PARROW AT CAFÉ ROUX

South African pop culture icon Jack Parrow will be performing live at Café Roux, so do not miss your chance to catch what is sure to be a memorable performance.

The show starts at 6pm on Friday, so be sure to grab your tickets as soon as possible.

See more and book tickets here.

OCTOBEERFEST AT JACK BLACK'S TAPROOM

If you want to experience the festive fun of nightlife without feeling like you’re wasting your daylight hours - Octobeerfest is the perfect way to spend your Saturday.

With an incredible lineup of local DJs, delicious food and ice-cold drinks, you are guaranteed to get into the end-of-year spirit.

Buy tickets and see more here.

MOVIE NIGHT AT GRAND DADDY BOUTIQUE HOTEL

Sci-fi fans can get their geek on with Cape Town Squad movie night this Saturday.

Enjoy a collection of sci-fi and fashion short films and even hear more about the process through a question-and-answer session with the filmmakers.

Book tickets and see more here.

