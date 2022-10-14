Streaming issues? Report here
Organisers confident 'world-class' Cape Town Marathon will get major status

14 October 2022 5:16 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
Abbott World Marathon Majors

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, which will be run in the Mother City this weekend, is a candidate race to become an Abbott World Marathon Major.

Africa Melane spoke to the race director of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, Renee Jordaan, about what can be expected this weekend.

  • The main 42.2km race will take place on Sunday, with smaller races coming before.

  • The race is a candidate to become one of the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

Cape Town Marathon will take place on 16 and 17 October 2021. Picture: © pavel1964/123rf.com
Cape Town Marathon will take place on 16 and 17 October 2021. Picture: © pavel1964/123rf.com

The main event of the marathon will take place on Sunday, with a number of competitors from all around Africa competing for the title, according to Jordaan.

It is top, world-class athletes that are coming out to compete for that crown of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

Renee Jordaan, race director at Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

This marathon is a candidate race to become one of the elite world marathon majors, of which there are currently only six in the world.

Jordaan said she was confident in the next few years, the race would be recognised among the other international major marathons.

The event is at world-class level, we already tick so many of those boxes.

Renee Jordaan, race director at Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

The main race is the 42.2km marathon and will have around 13,000 competitors taking to the streets to run it on Sunday. Saturday will see the running of the trail races and the 10km and 5km Peace Run road events.

Listen to the audio above for more.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
