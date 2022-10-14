CapeTalk guest robbed at gunpoint minutes before she was due to go on air





On Thursday, Roman was due to speak on CapeTalk about what was happening in her area for the Hood Hangout feature but was robbed of her cell phone right before coming on air.

She had even wanted to have a conversation about crime in her area when a man approached her and demanded that she give him her phone.

Roman said she saw the man had a gun in his hand and he grabbed her by the collar to take the phone.

I was not sure if it was a toy gun or whatever, but I did not want to take any chances and I gave him the phone. Linda Roman, chairperson of the Kensington Taxi Association

Her assailant then ran off in a white GTI and she said she tried to get the car's number plate, but it did not have one.

Thankfully, despite the traumatic experience, Roman said that she is alright and unharmed.

